Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
boothbayregister.com
Deanna F. Farrin
Deanna Farmer Farrin, 81, died Nov. 22, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born Dec. 29, 1940 in East Boothbay Maine, the daughter of Thurlow A. Farmer and Ruth A. (Orne) Farmer. Dee graduated from Boothbay Region High School, Class of 1959 where she...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Project Graduation raffle drawing Dec. 14
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 2023 is holding a raffle to raise funds for their Project Graduation trip to Boston in June 2023. Drawing #1 - $100 gift card to Pinkham’s Gourmet Market, $25 gift card to Farm 23 and a $25 gift card to Hannaford. Drawing...
boothbayregister.com
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
boothbayregister.com
Harbor Lights 1992
The sixth annual Harbor Lights festival 30 years ago – before it was renamed Boothbay Lights – featured some snow and lots of familiar faces. Staff members captured the holiday spirit in loads of photographs. Here are just a few. Be sure to take in the Boothbay Lights...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Senior College takes the boring out of winter for area seniors
Midcoast Senior College, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing educational opportunities to lifelong senior learners in Midcoast Maine, has announced a January and February line-up of events that range in topics from Maine’s future economy and historical past, how-to’s on photography, writing, fly-tying, and sign language, and lectures on medicine, history, arts, and literature. Most events are completely free of charge.
boothbayregister.com
Skin by Skyler NOW OPEN at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co.
Announcing the opening of Skin by Skyler located at Ashley Kate Aesthetics & Co in Wiscasset!. Skyler O’Rourke is a Certified Medical Aesthetician that specializes in facial services, wedding and event makeup, waxing, and more . . . Check out her new winter Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Specialty Facial! It’s a great facial for all skin types, especially those who have skin that gets drier with the onset of colder weather. Full of natural antioxidants, this facial is designed to hydrate, nourish, protect, and boost healing. Skin by Skyler is celebrating her opening and the holiday season right now with 40% OFF ALL FACIALS for the entire month of December!
boothbayregister.com
Holiday food drive at Southport library
The Southport Memorial Library is sponsoring a holiday food drive during the month of December to benefit the Boothbay Region Food Pantry. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the library during our open hours which are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday evening 6-8. The holiday...
boothbayregister.com
Spare change funding school project
Southport Central School students believe some spare nickels, dimes and quarters can change the look of their campus. Students have enlisted World of Change, a Portland-based nonprofit to raise money for the Southport Community Project. World of Change estimates there is about $10 billion of spare change in the U.S....
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Lights update
The Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and Boothbay Lights have announced they are keeping an eye on Saturday’s weather – rain and wind in the forecast -- for the scheduled arrival of Santa Claus and friends – and other events, such as the Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor wants broadband committee input on possible regional network
Boothbay Harbor selectmen want an opinion from the broadband committee prior to committing to any potential network expansion plans. On Nov. 28, selectmen heard a Fidium Fiber presentation on a region-wide network which includes Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Edgecomb and Southport. Under the proposal, Fidium would invest $3.8 million to connect all four towns to a broadband fiber network.
boothbayregister.com
Donations welcome for BRHS food closet
The School Based Health Center at Boothbay Region High School is in need of donated food. The food is for any student based out of the BRHS food closet. If anyone in the community would like to donate, please contact the office or Mindy LaBrecque at Aminda.labrecque@mainehealth.org or by calling the School Health Center at 207-633-1934.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 1 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow makes U.S. News’ list
U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts are sharing the 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay made the list. Below is the description of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow on the website. Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling...
boothbayregister.com
Seahawks hope experience bodes well for Class C success
“We accept the challenge. It’s on us to match or exceed other teams’ physicality and game play,” said Dan Hallinan, boys varsity basketball coach at Boothbay Region High School, about this upcoming season. The Seahawks begin the regular season against the Madison Bulldogs in Madison on Saturday,...
Comments / 0