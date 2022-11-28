ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, SD

KEVN

Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Guilty. That’s what a Pennington County jury says after less than a day of deliberation in the murder trial of Ashley Peltier. The trial lasted just over three days and went to the jury Thursday. The verdict came in before 4 p.m.. Peltier was...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

House fire spreads to forest in Rochford

ROCHFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire destroyed a home in western South Dakota overnight. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared details on social media. Authorities say the fire started around midnight at a home on Melchert Place in Rochford. Everyone inside was able to get out but the fire...
ROCHFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
PORCUPINE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remains of missing man found in Oglala

OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) – The search for a missing man in western South Dakota has come to a tragic end. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Andre Starr were found in Oglala yesterday. Starr was last seen on October 17th walking toward Oglala housing.
OGLALA, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?

HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
HERMOSA, SD

