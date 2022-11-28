Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Rapid City woman convicted in death of boyfriend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Guilty. That’s what a Pennington County jury says after less than a day of deliberation in the murder trial of Ashley Peltier. The trial lasted just over three days and went to the jury Thursday. The verdict came in before 4 p.m.. Peltier was...
KELOLAND TV
House fire spreads to forest in Rochford
ROCHFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire destroyed a home in western South Dakota overnight. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared details on social media. Authorities say the fire started around midnight at a home on Melchert Place in Rochford. Everyone inside was able to get out but the fire...
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Remains of missing man found in Oglala
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) – The search for a missing man in western South Dakota has come to a tragic end. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Andre Starr were found in Oglala yesterday. Starr was last seen on October 17th walking toward Oglala housing.
newscenter1.tv
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
agjournalonline.com
Solar installation at Pine Ridge Reservation will ‘build resilience’
At Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation, located on the Pine Ridge Reservation, renewable energy plays an important role in a vision to build resilient communities while reducing environmental impact. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access...
Comments / 0