Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
The Independent

Debbie Collier’s daughter believes her mother took her own life

The daughter of Debbie Collier has said that she believes her mother may have taken her own life. Speaking to the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda Bearden said that she wished she had checked in with her mother before her body was found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia. Ms Bearden and her stepfather had reported Collier missing the day before. The mysterious circumstances surrounding the 59-year-old woman’s death, CCTV that showed her purchasing items later found next to her partially burned remains and a $2,385 Venmo...
CLARKESVILLE, GA

