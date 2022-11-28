Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunters are encouraged to donate their deer meat to Hunters Feeding Illinois
(The Center Square) – As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of Hunters Feeding Illinois, set up by...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces Jordan Davis as grandstand act, tickets on sale Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced one of the three remaining grandstand acts for the fair's 2023 rendition, the fair announced via their Facebook page. Country music star Jordan Davis will perform at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and...
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Davenport’s All Around Town Is Hosting A Kick Off To Christmas
All Around Town Outdoor Services on the west end of Davenport wants to get you into the holiday spirit! To kick off December and the holidays, All Around Town is hosting a Kickoff to Christmas Open House all weekend long and B100 will be there to help celebrate. All Around...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 19-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 19-30, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
First Alert Forecast - Becoming gusty and MUCH colder into Saturday!
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st
Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
Chicago Woman Robs an Armored Truck on Cities North Side, Gets $100,000
A Chicago woman robbed an armored truck on the cities northside and gets $100,000. WGNTV. This past Monday, 60 year old Carabine-Dierberger noticed a Chase Bank armored truck just sitting there, screaming "rob me." So she did. What a Monday!. The Chase Bank was located in the 5700 block of...
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
