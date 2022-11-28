ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

aroundptown.com

Light Up The Park Hours Extended

Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend

If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
MOLINE, IL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
BETTENDORF, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test

The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
PRINCETON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois

Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL

