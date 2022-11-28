Salvation Army volunteers provide Thanksgiving Day meals

Volunteers took time to prepare and serve food to not only the residents of the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope but also welcomed everyone who wanted a delicious Thanksgiving meal that came into the South Broad Street location.

Several organizations helped prepare the food in advance while other volunteers served Thanksgiving. This has become a family tradition for many.

“Pastor Scott Rudisill, from Westview Baptist Church, and his team have been a blessing to the community each year through the Salvation Army Center of Hope by cooking turkeys for our Thanksgiving Day meal,” said John Mills, director of social services for the Gaston/Lincoln Salvation Army. “Union Road Church also prepared Thanksgiving dinner that included green beans and macaroni and cheese.”

Dinner is served daily at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope. Last month there were more than 800 meals served, 1,300 food boxes distributed and more than 1,500 pieces of clothing handed out. This is possible because of the nearly 900 volunteer hours in November alone from our community.

“Friendship Baptist Church has always been a strong presence in the community and a valued partner to the Center of Hope. We were blessed by their presence twice in one day as they provided clothes as well as preparing and cooking Thanksgiving meals for the Center of Hope residents and to the community,” Mills said. “Again, this year, Jean Panzica of Queen of the Apostle Church provided Thanksgiving Day dinners to the Salvation Army that were distributed to the community.”

This year, the Salvation Army has established a website where you or your team can sign up to ring the bell, Register to Ring (https://www.registertoring.com). You can sign up individually or as a group such as a Sunday School, Scout troop, co-workers, etc.

Throughout the next month, The Gazette will publish the names of donors and list their contributions online and in print.

Due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Gazette will no longer serve as a drop-off point for contributions.

Donation to be made by check to The Salvation Army with the memo line noted as “Empty Stocking Fund.” Mail contributions to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1094, Gastonia, NC 28053.

The Gazette will provide regular updates on the campaign as it progresses, up until Christmas Eve when the total will be announced.