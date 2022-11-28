Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts
JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
ktvo.com
Feds announce settlement over Iowa disability center abuse
(AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at a state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities. A proposed consent decree announced Thursday would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state's compliance...
ktvo.com
State Board of Canvassers certifies Iowa's 2022 general election
Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the Iowa State Board of Canvassers officially certified the results of the 2022 general election on Thursday. Election turnout was the second highest in state history for a midterm election, with 1,230,416 voters casting ballots. “I’m very proud of Iowans for stepping up in...
ktvo.com
Shotgun season for Iowa hunters begins Saturday
IOWA (KGAN) — The start of the shotgun hunting season in Iowa is right around the corner. Saturday, December 3, marks the start for the first shotgun-deer-hunting season of the year. Iowa DNR officials say around 100,000 to 120,000 deer will be harvested this year. While this is a...
ktvo.com
Missouri Livestock Symposium returns to Kirksville Friday and Saturday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium is returning this weekend with a two-day event Friday and Saturday at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville. Education will be the backbone of this year's event. Zac Erwin, the vice chairman of the Missouri Livestock Symposium, told KTVO that there will...
ktvo.com
Governor Reynolds announces nearly $20M to advance homeownership opportunities for Iowans
DES MOINES - Governor Reynolds Thursday announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities. The grants were awarded to 16 organizations, including...
ktvo.com
United Way of Northeast Missouri raises over $15,000 more than last year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Giving Tuesday is a day some choose to give back to the community or donate to a charity. United Way of Northeast Missouri has been hosting a fall drive since September to collect donations for 11 agencies they partner with. These agencies are NEMO Senior Citizens...
ktvo.com
24,000 birds euthanized after avian flu detected at Maryland farm, officials say
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed by a federal laboratory at a farm in western Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. A spokesperson for the department said 24,000 birds were humanely euthanized in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
ktvo.com
Get your chimney, stove, furnace inspected to stay safe this winter
Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa — As winter approaches, it may be time to get some essential items in your house inspected. Furnaces, stoves and chimneys are used by most people in the winter. If they don't get cleaned, they can become dangerous. If a furnace doesn't go through...
Comments / 0