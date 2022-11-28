ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri fourth in nation in executions, despite Parson clemency efforts

JEFFERSON CITY — Research from a national advocacy organization on the death penalty gives Missouri the fourth highest execution rates, based on population, in the country, behind only Oklahoma, Texas, and Delaware. Though the data is not entirely up to date, notedly not including the most recent execution of...
Feds announce settlement over Iowa disability center abuse

(AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at a state-run care center for people with intellectual disabilities. A proposed consent decree announced Thursday would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state's compliance...
State Board of Canvassers certifies Iowa's 2022 general election

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the Iowa State Board of Canvassers officially certified the results of the 2022 general election on Thursday. Election turnout was the second highest in state history for a midterm election, with 1,230,416 voters casting ballots. “I’m very proud of Iowans for stepping up in...
Shotgun season for Iowa hunters begins Saturday

IOWA (KGAN) — The start of the shotgun hunting season in Iowa is right around the corner. Saturday, December 3, marks the start for the first shotgun-deer-hunting season of the year. Iowa DNR officials say around 100,000 to 120,000 deer will be harvested this year. While this is a...
Missouri Livestock Symposium returns to Kirksville Friday and Saturday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium is returning this weekend with a two-day event Friday and Saturday at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville. Education will be the backbone of this year's event. Zac Erwin, the vice chairman of the Missouri Livestock Symposium, told KTVO that there will...
Get your chimney, stove, furnace inspected to stay safe this winter

Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa — As winter approaches, it may be time to get some essential items in your house inspected. Furnaces, stoves and chimneys are used by most people in the winter. If they don't get cleaned, they can become dangerous. If a furnace doesn't go through...
