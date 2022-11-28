ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas backup QB Malik Hornsby to enter transfer portal

By Connor Goodson
 5 days ago

The latest Razorback football player to announce their intentions to transfer is quarterback Malik Hornsby. The former four-star recruit from Missouri City (Texas) made his decision public via his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

“First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman & Coach Briles for giving me the opportunity to play here at the University of Arkansas. I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters that I have gained along the way,” said the post on Hornsby’s Twitter account . “To my teammates, my brothers, I will cherish every moment we had.”

“Thank you Razorback Nation #WPS. My journey here as a Razorback has come to an end. I will make the best decision for me and my future. I am entering my name in the transfer portal.”

Hornsby’s announcement shouldn’t come as a shock to many, as he also announced his intentions to transfer from the Hogs last offseason before speaking with Sam Pittman and withdrawing his name days later .

In his three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby has appeared in 16 games throwing only 39 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown in that span. He also rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown.

As a redshirt sophomore, he will have at least two more seasons of eligibility left.

Arkansas basketball vs. Troy: How to watch, stream, listen

