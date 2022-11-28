Read full article on original website
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
myfox28columbus.com
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Health officials name another place people may have been exposed to measles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Health officials have named a Dollar Tree location in Westerville as a known location an individual infected with measles visited. An individual with a confirmed case of measles visited the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Dec. during the time frame of 6:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Staffing shortages, uncertainty the reality for childcare centers recovering from pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Challenges for many in the childcare industry include shortages in staffing, struggles in hiring, and the realities of a field that's never fully recovered from the pandemic. The impacts of the pandemic vary across the area. "We are like a big family here," Juliet Blackenberry,...
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
myfox28columbus.com
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
myfox28columbus.com
World AIDS Day: Rock the Ribbon Campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and this year's campaign is called "Rock the Ribbon." There are several events happening all over the country, including in Columbus. A Day of Remembrance event is happening at Stonewall Columbus. It begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m....
myfox28columbus.com
Some CCS parents say new transportation plan is hurting more than helping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new transportation plan for all Columbus City School students who take the bus starts on Jan. 4. It's meant to improve transportation issues and impacts about 38,000 students. For the Myer family, the new plan is more inconvenient than helpful. "The fact that they...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fashion Alliance, Hot Pockets making cargo shorts with literal 'hot pockets'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Pockets is collaborating with the Columbus Fashion Alliance to make cargo shorts with a literal hot pocket. The shorts feature an insulated pocket which is labeled "hot" and "insert sandwich here." The other pocket is labeled "cold." “Wearing shorts in winter is a bold...
myfox28columbus.com
Growth concerns in Marysville: worries about traffic, losing 'small-town feel'
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in one Central Ohio town are worried that a massive new subdivision could lead to a change in the way their small town feels and will add to traffic woes already being felt. Marysville residents said they have concerns about the annexation of land...
myfox28columbus.com
Second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane on the Far East Side, police said. He was wanted for three counts of felonious assault in an Oct. 30 shooting at a Sheetz on North Cassady Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
myfox28columbus.com
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
myfox28columbus.com
3 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among three people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
myfox28columbus.com
Christine's Christmas returns for the holiday season with final performance in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 19th Christine's Christmas concert returns this year for a final performance Saturday, December 10 at the Jo Ann Davidson Theater. The concert is held in memory of Christine Wilson, a young woman who along with four of her friends, tragically lost their lives in a house fire near Ohio State's campus in 2003.
myfox28columbus.com
Tyyaun Sullivan: Bond set at $2.75M for suspect in deadly gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station had his bond set at his arraignment Friday morning. Nineteen-year-old Tyyaun Sullivan was arrested Thursday in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting that left bystander Kevin Sobnosky dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
