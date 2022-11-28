ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMO News

Drivers navigate slushy, snowy evening commute across western Washington

WASHINGTON — Drivers across western Washington are dealing with a wet and snowy evening commute Tuesday. Rain and snow covered most of the region throughout the day and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning. “Driving some times is irritating, but everything is ok so far. I think it’s...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Issaquah, Sammamish residents make most of recent snow

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — For most people in Issaquah on Tuesday, even with the snow, the usual daily routine continued. However, the snow’s allure compelled some to break their routine. Ibrahim, one of the residents, who does not even like snow, still took some time to enjoy it. “I...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

SDOT crews prepare for potential snowfall

SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) salted roads across the city Tuesday, targeting trouble spots to help people avoid a slick evening commute. Light flurries dusted Queen Anne on Tuesday and residents were excited to see some of the snow sticking to windshields and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How will the Seattle city budget address 'crisis' level police staffing?

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department hopes a new recruitment plan funded in the recently passed city budget will help rebuild the agency's ranks. Despite their current recruiting efforts, SPD is hiring fewer officers than originally projected in 2022, while more officers are leaving the department than anticipated, according to staffing data.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes open for ski season

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — There is plenty of snow in the Cascades to kick off ski season. Three major ski areas in western Washington opened operations on Friday: the Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass and White Pass. Opening day at Snoqualmie is limited to summit and ikon passholders, and...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KOMO News

Tips for driving in snow, slush from Washington State Patrol

With slushy and snow-filled roads, drivers have been caught by surprise late this fall season. “It’s pretty crazy," said Josh Svik, on Nov. 30, who was taking a break from shoveling snow in the Redmond area. "I mean, the forecast changed a lot. I thought it was supposed to rain. Now it’s what? Five to 6 inches of snow out here.”
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

What you need to know about Seattle's 2023-24 passed biennial budget

SEATTLE, Wash. — The City of Seattle passed the 2023-24 biennial budget, addressing affordable housing and other critical needs. The budget includes an allocation of more than half a billion dollars towards affordable housing over the next two years. This is made possible because of the progressive payroll tax, which shows a 400% increase in affordable housing funding since 2016.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County monitors wet roads amid freezing temperatures

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews continued monitoring and treating roads on Thursday as South Sound locals enjoyed the snow. The southern and eastern portions of Pierce County county received more snowfall overnight, including the Bonney Lake Plateau toward Buckley, in addition to Greenwater, Ashford and south toward Eatonville. Heading...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane are looking for a new home

Onyx and Juniper are bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. Onyx is a lionhead rabbit and Juniper is a Holland Lop. They have lived together for several years. Onyx is the more confident bunny and looks out for Juniper. They both enjoy appropriate chew toys for bunnies and eating their fruits and veggies.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Another round of lowland snow possible for Puget Sound region by Thursday morning

SEATTLE, Wash. — Western Washington got its first taste of winter Tuesday as a weather system brought wind, rain and lowland snow to the Puget Sound region. Just under an inch of snow was reported in Federal Way and at Sea-Tac Airport by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But areas to the north were hit harder by the winter storm.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

One person killed in multiple vehicle collision near Arlington

One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on SR 530 between 139th Ave and 29rth St. Northeast, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to WSP, the drivers of two cars hit each other head-on. Two other cars were also hit in the collision. Two people were...
ARLINGTON, WA
KOMO News

Man injured following shooting on West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching a suspect following a shooting on the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday afternoon that injured a person in a vehicle. Police responded to 6th Ave. South and South Spokane St. around 1:45 p.m. after a driver called 911 to report her passenger had been shot.
SEATTLE, WA

