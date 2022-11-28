Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Old ORCA cards can no longer be reloaded at Safeway, Albertsons starting Thursday
SEATTLE — Beginning Thursday, public-transportation riders will no longer be able to load their current ORCA cards at Safeway or Albertsons. According to ORCA, the classic blue and Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) cards will need to either be replaced or loaded elsewhere. ORCA's newly-designed card — launched in...
KOMO News
Drivers navigate slushy, snowy evening commute across western Washington
WASHINGTON — Drivers across western Washington are dealing with a wet and snowy evening commute Tuesday. Rain and snow covered most of the region throughout the day and is expected to continue into Wednesday morning. “Driving some times is irritating, but everything is ok so far. I think it’s...
KOMO News
Issaquah, Sammamish residents make most of recent snow
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — For most people in Issaquah on Tuesday, even with the snow, the usual daily routine continued. However, the snow’s allure compelled some to break their routine. Ibrahim, one of the residents, who does not even like snow, still took some time to enjoy it. “I...
KOMO News
SDOT crews prepare for potential snowfall
SEATTLE, Wash. — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) salted roads across the city Tuesday, targeting trouble spots to help people avoid a slick evening commute. Light flurries dusted Queen Anne on Tuesday and residents were excited to see some of the snow sticking to windshields and...
KOMO News
How will the Seattle city budget address 'crisis' level police staffing?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department hopes a new recruitment plan funded in the recently passed city budget will help rebuild the agency's ranks. Despite their current recruiting efforts, SPD is hiring fewer officers than originally projected in 2022, while more officers are leaving the department than anticipated, according to staffing data.
KOMO News
Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes open for ski season
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — There is plenty of snow in the Cascades to kick off ski season. Three major ski areas in western Washington opened operations on Friday: the Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass and White Pass. Opening day at Snoqualmie is limited to summit and ikon passholders, and...
KOMO News
Small businesses affected by Bolt Creek fire can apply for federal disaster loans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses affected by the Bolt Creek fire that burned more than 14,000 acres between Skykomish and Index from Sept. 10 to Oct. 21. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday requested the SBA...
KOMO News
Tips for driving in snow, slush from Washington State Patrol
With slushy and snow-filled roads, drivers have been caught by surprise late this fall season. “It’s pretty crazy," said Josh Svik, on Nov. 30, who was taking a break from shoveling snow in the Redmond area. "I mean, the forecast changed a lot. I thought it was supposed to rain. Now it’s what? Five to 6 inches of snow out here.”
KOMO News
Red Robin to pay over $400K for allegedly violating wage theft laws at Seattle location
The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) said Red Robin must pay more than $400,000 to employees who worked at its Northgate location between Jan. 1, 2018, and Sept. 7, 2022, for allegedly violating scheduling and wage theft laws. The allegations include failing to post work schedules at least 14...
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents still dealing with power outages following snowstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Residents in Snohomish County are still dealing with power outages Thursday afternoon. As of 3 p.m., the outage map showed about 1,500 customers affected by the power outages. For some residents, though, the power came back on late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Roy...
KOMO News
Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
KOMO News
What you need to know about Seattle's 2023-24 passed biennial budget
SEATTLE, Wash. — The City of Seattle passed the 2023-24 biennial budget, addressing affordable housing and other critical needs. The budget includes an allocation of more than half a billion dollars towards affordable housing over the next two years. This is made possible because of the progressive payroll tax, which shows a 400% increase in affordable housing funding since 2016.
KOMO News
Pierce County monitors wet roads amid freezing temperatures
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews continued monitoring and treating roads on Thursday as South Sound locals enjoyed the snow. The southern and eastern portions of Pierce County county received more snowfall overnight, including the Bonney Lake Plateau toward Buckley, in addition to Greenwater, Ashford and south toward Eatonville. Heading...
KOMO News
Hotel bookings up this holiday season, indicating a boost for the hospitality industry
SEATTLE, Wash. — A new survey shows hotels are the top lodging choice for holiday travelers this December. Experts are expecting this will be a major boost for the hospitality industry, including in Washington. The number of holiday travelers who plan to stay in hotels have increased this year,...
KOMO News
Bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane are looking for a new home
Onyx and Juniper are bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. Onyx is a lionhead rabbit and Juniper is a Holland Lop. They have lived together for several years. Onyx is the more confident bunny and looks out for Juniper. They both enjoy appropriate chew toys for bunnies and eating their fruits and veggies.
KOMO News
Family of slain Central District entrepreneur, community leader reopen for business
SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s been a busy Thursday night at The Postman after it was closed for more than a month. KeAnna Rose Pickett, the owner and former wife of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. said she has to wear many hats. “Now that D’vonne’s not here, I’m having to...
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
KOMO News
Another round of lowland snow possible for Puget Sound region by Thursday morning
SEATTLE, Wash. — Western Washington got its first taste of winter Tuesday as a weather system brought wind, rain and lowland snow to the Puget Sound region. Just under an inch of snow was reported in Federal Way and at Sea-Tac Airport by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But areas to the north were hit harder by the winter storm.
KOMO News
One person killed in multiple vehicle collision near Arlington
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on SR 530 between 139th Ave and 29rth St. Northeast, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to WSP, the drivers of two cars hit each other head-on. Two other cars were also hit in the collision. Two people were...
KOMO News
Man injured following shooting on West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police are searching a suspect following a shooting on the West Seattle Bridge Tuesday afternoon that injured a person in a vehicle. Police responded to 6th Ave. South and South Spokane St. around 1:45 p.m. after a driver called 911 to report her passenger had been shot.
