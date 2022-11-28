Onyx and Juniper are bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. Onyx is a lionhead rabbit and Juniper is a Holland Lop. They have lived together for several years. Onyx is the more confident bunny and looks out for Juniper. They both enjoy appropriate chew toys for bunnies and eating their fruits and veggies.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO