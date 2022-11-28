ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Christian Holds Annual Fall Festival

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Students, families and friends recently enjoyed the clear skies and cooler temperatures at the Pasadena Christian Annual Fall Festival. “We are thrilled with the turnout and grateful our school has such an active Parent fellowship,” said PTF Directors...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Coldwell Banker Shows Appreciation to First Responders

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. More than 400 firefighters, police and EMTs recently arrived at the La Casita Del Arroyo for the 21st annual First Responders BBQ hosted by the Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices of Coldwell Banker Realty. The tradition...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival

The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide

Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Santa Monica: 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Monica, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Monica California. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Santa Monica. Visitors will enjoy the city’s relaxed atmosphere and cultural diversity. The attractions range from a historical museum to a farmers market.
SANTA MONICA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

NCL, Home Again Los Angeles Members Share Thanksgiving Meal

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Getting a jump on last Thursday’s Turkey Day by a week, members of the Burbank chapter of National Charity League provided a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings to more than 90 individuals representing 26 families who are currently involved in the Home Again Los Angeles program, formerly known as Family Promise of the Verdugos.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

How Bass vs. Caruso for L.A. Mayor Became the Most Expensive Race in Los Angeles History

This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How much did businessman Rick Caruso pay for each vote he received in his failed bid to become mayor of Los Angeles?. It's a lavish, record-breaking sum for Los Angeles, driven by Caruso's decision to self-finance almost all of his campaign. He spent $67.6 million during the general election period and stands to receive around 421,383 votes, when all the ballots are tallied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA

The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District

Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
SANTA ANA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Ascencia Cooks Up Banquet of Ways to Volunteer

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. More than $1 billion — that’s the amount Americans spent on turkey alone this past week. Amid the splendor, the parade floats and holiday bloat, though, Glendale homeless service partner Ascencia and its community volunteers celebrated turkey day in the spirit of giving, and have much more in store for the holiday season.
GLENDALE, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Rotary Club Donates to Groups Supporting At-Risk Youth

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Rotary Club of Glendale recently distributed $50,000 to 12 different Glendale-area community organizations with programs for at-risk youth during a luncheon at the Glendale Police Department community room. In attendance were members from the Glendale City Council...
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy