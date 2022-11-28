Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Christian Holds Annual Fall Festival
First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Students, families and friends recently enjoyed the clear skies and cooler temperatures at the Pasadena Christian Annual Fall Festival. “We are thrilled with the turnout and grateful our school has such an active Parent fellowship,” said PTF Directors...
outlooknewspapers.com
Coldwell Banker Shows Appreciation to First Responders
First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. More than 400 firefighters, police and EMTs recently arrived at the La Casita Del Arroyo for the 21st annual First Responders BBQ hosted by the Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices of Coldwell Banker Realty. The tradition...
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City votes in youngest elected leader in LA County history
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Not only is he one of Culver City’s new School Board members the youngest elected in Los Angeles County history, but Triston Ezidore is also the first Black male to serve on this board. But he says he didn’t enter this race to make...
nomadlawyer.org
Santa Monica: 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Monica, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Monica California. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Santa Monica. Visitors will enjoy the city’s relaxed atmosphere and cultural diversity. The attractions range from a historical museum to a farmers market.
outlooknewspapers.com
NCL, Home Again Los Angeles Members Share Thanksgiving Meal
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Getting a jump on last Thursday’s Turkey Day by a week, members of the Burbank chapter of National Charity League provided a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings to more than 90 individuals representing 26 families who are currently involved in the Home Again Los Angeles program, formerly known as Family Promise of the Verdugos.
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
localemagazine.com
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
KCET
How Bass vs. Caruso for L.A. Mayor Became the Most Expensive Race in Los Angeles History
This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How much did businessman Rick Caruso pay for each vote he received in his failed bid to become mayor of Los Angeles?. It's a lavish, record-breaking sum for Los Angeles, driven by Caruso's decision to self-finance almost all of his campaign. He spent $67.6 million during the general election period and stands to receive around 421,383 votes, when all the ballots are tallied.
Eater
A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA
The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
newsantaana.com
Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District
Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
outlooknewspapers.com
Ascencia Cooks Up Banquet of Ways to Volunteer
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. More than $1 billion — that’s the amount Americans spent on turkey alone this past week. Amid the splendor, the parade floats and holiday bloat, though, Glendale homeless service partner Ascencia and its community volunteers celebrated turkey day in the spirit of giving, and have much more in store for the holiday season.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
outlooknewspapers.com
Rotary Club Donates to Groups Supporting At-Risk Youth
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Rotary Club of Glendale recently distributed $50,000 to 12 different Glendale-area community organizations with programs for at-risk youth during a luncheon at the Glendale Police Department community room. In attendance were members from the Glendale City Council...
