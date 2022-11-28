ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Why pets are being returned to this Fresno shelter, and what you can do for them

By Rhett Rodriguez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3XbR_0jQGozV700

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Staff at the Valley Animal Center say a record number of cats and dogs have been returned to their shelter; they want anyone thinking about adding a new four-legged addition to their family this holiday season to be prepared for the long-term commitment.

Echo the dog was adopted from the Valley Animal Center when he was a puppy but was returned to the shelter months later. He is now waiting once again for his forever home. The animal center says stories like Echo’s are too common.

“We’ve seen an uprising in returns to our shelter because of what we consider basic puppy behavior,” said animal care adoption supervisor Ruben Cantu.

Basic puppy behavior includes high energy, jumping, barking, and chewing. Cantu says no animal is perfect, but training can make caring for your animal easier.

“It takes an hour a day to invest just basic commands like sit, stay, lay down; even teaching them things like fetch is a great habit to exercise your pet,” said Cantu.

It is not just dogs that are returned to the shelter, Minah Camacho, an animal care associate, says cats are returned just as much.

This year 106 animals that were adopted have been returned.

“We do have probably the most returns after the holidays. I would say just to those situations when they’re getting them as gifts,” said Camacho.

The popular gift of giving an animal as a present during the holidays is straining shelters like the Valley Animal Center.

If you’re planning on adding a furry friend to your home here’s what you need to know.

  • Do your research on what type of pet and breed best suits your needs.
  • Pets are long-term commitments; dogs can live up to 15 years and cats can live up to 20 years.
  • Make time for your pet and give them as much love as possible
  • Pets can be expensive; food and medical bills can add up to hundreds of dollars each year

Following these tips can help you give the best possible care to your forever best friend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Rebecca Bell
5d ago

this is where I wish that when families adopt them that they must attend a 2 week training course before adoption is finalized.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingsriverlife.com

Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy

Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno organ donor to be honored in Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno organ donor will be honored in the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena. The parade will be held on New Year’s Day, and Mickey Garcia will be featured on the Donor Network West float. Mickey Garcia is one of the less than 1% of individuals medically suited to become an organ donor. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Remembering Unhoused People Who Died on the Streets

In the mid-1980s—at the start of the country’s current wave of homelessness—advocates in Philadelphia and New York City set aside one day a year to remember the people who died homeless there. They chose Dec. 21. Their grassroots organizing efforts have received national recognition since 1990. Why...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where to find warming centers in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will open warming centers Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. till Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. City warming centers are only open when temperatures are projected to drop below 35 degrees (according to the National Weather Service in Hanford). The warming centers in Fresno will be located at […]
FRESNO, CA
ems1.com

'Tripledemic’ forces Calif. city to limit EMS transports due to crowded EDs

FRESNO, Calif. — A fresh surge of serious respiratory infections – including COVID-19 and other ailments – is forcing health officials in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley to reinstate a policy that limits ambulance crews from transporting patients to hospital emergency departments unless the case is a true life- or limb-threatening emergency.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Attic fire damages house in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Visalia (CA) Fire Department Rolls Out Second Emergency Medical Squad

Visalia (CA) Fire Department added a second Emergency Medical Squad to its fleet this month to remedy the spike in calls, TheSunGazette.com reported. On November 13, the Visalia Fire Department (VFD) rolled out its second Emergency Medical Squad, known as Squad 53. The medical squad will play a special role in helping the fire department administer medical aid during peak emergency call times, the report said.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy