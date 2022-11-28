ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
GARRISON, TX
101.5 KNUE

When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities

TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square. "Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade. Those were just some of the sights and sounds the...
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Christmas parades to fill downtown streets across East Texas

Everybody loves a parade. And in the days leading up to Christmas, children and adults alike will be out in force as holiday-themed floats, marching bands and old St. Nick himself make their way through downtown streets across East Texas. Organizers say spectators of the parades should arrive well in...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on site to repair a sinkhole near Old Bullard Road and Broadway Avenue. Rice Road has been closed and all traffic is bein redirected. Tyler Public Information Officer, LouAnn Campbell says the hole was discovered Thursday night. It was caused by a damaged storm drainage line. Water leaked from the pipe and saturated the area next to a waste water line and manhole.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Human remains located in Rains County

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Chapel Hill gets by Kilgore 24-21

TYLER, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Chapel Hill came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 24-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
KILGORE, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

