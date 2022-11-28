Read full article on original website
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
KLTV
Chainsaw artist carves dead tree in Tyler’s Brick Streets Historic District
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment,...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities
TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square. "Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade. Those were just some of the sights and sounds the...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
KLTV
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
KLTV
City of Longview asks residents to be mindful of water usage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Often here in East Texas, municipalities ask residents to conserve water during extreme periods of summer drought, and now one East Texas city is asking for conservation during the winter, for the user’s benefit. The City of Longview is asking residents to be mindful of...
KLTV
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
It’s a little like Night at the Museum, but during the day. The Gregg County Historical Museum is presenting their Living History Christmas on Saturday. Several of the permanent displays at the museum in downtown Longview will come to life. Texas Baptist Men’s chainsaw crews continue to serve East...
Experts say the drought and recent cold temperatures in East Texas have led to the beautiful fall tree colors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is a stunning sight all around East Texas and in your neighborhoods because the leaves are changing into beautiful colors. After the drought this summer, trees are bouncing back and the cold is also an important factor. An agriculture expert says both the hot and cold extreme weather conditions we […]
inforney.com
Christmas parades to fill downtown streets across East Texas
Everybody loves a parade. And in the days leading up to Christmas, children and adults alike will be out in force as holiday-themed floats, marching bands and old St. Nick himself make their way through downtown streets across East Texas. Organizers say spectators of the parades should arrive well in...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail. Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.
KLTV
Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are on site to repair a sinkhole near Old Bullard Road and Broadway Avenue. Rice Road has been closed and all traffic is bein redirected. Tyler Public Information Officer, LouAnn Campbell says the hole was discovered Thursday night. It was caused by a damaged storm drainage line. Water leaked from the pipe and saturated the area next to a waste water line and manhole.
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Chapel Hill gets by Kilgore 24-21
TYLER, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Chapel Hill came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 24-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
