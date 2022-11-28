Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Former FTX Exec in Talks With Investors for New Crypto Startup - the Information
(Reuters) - Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX's U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is aiming to...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Okta Stock Just Surged. Here's Why the Rally Could Keep Going
The market is underestimating this cloud identity leader.
US News and World Report
Saudi Aramco's Luberef Expects to Raise up to $1.32 Billion From IPO
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco's base oil subsidiary Luberef expects to raise up to 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) from its initial public offering, it said, if it prices at the top of a range announced on Sunday. Luberef will sell nearly 30% of the company's issued share...
US News and World Report
OPEC+ Agrees No Change to Oil Policy, Sources Say
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
US News and World Report
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment
(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
US News and World Report
Chinese Cities Ease Curbs but Full Zero-COVID Exit Seen Some Way Off
BEIJING (Reuters) -More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests...
US News and World Report
ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand
BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
US News and World Report
Ukraine War Shows Europe Too Reliant on U.S., Finland PM Says
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown that Europe is too reliant on the United States for its own security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday. Speaking at a think tank in Sydney, Australia, Marin advocated boosting Europe's defence capabilities, including arms production. "I must be...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Won't Accept Oil Price Cap and Is Preparing Response
(Reuters) -Russia "will not accept" a price cap on its oil and is analysing how to respond, the Kremlin said in comments reported on Saturday, in response to a deal by Western powers aimed at limiting a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Dismisses Indictment Against Huawei CFO That Strained U.S.-China Relations
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company's chief executive, entered an agreement...
