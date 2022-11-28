ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene, they located a female who was deceased.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle

WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Orange County man charged with deliberately driving into Wallkill school buildings

An Orange County man has been charged after deliberately driving into school buildings in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill last month, authorities say. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jason Hepper, of Walden, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he intentionally drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School in Shawangunk.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe man charged with rape of minor over several years

MONROE – Police have arrested a 19-year-old Monroe man on a felony charge of rape in connection with sexual assaults of an underage person that occurred over several years. State Police and Monroe Village Police also charged Jon Pelcin with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
SAUGERTIES, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for suspect of fraud

Kingston Police are searching for a woman who they claim used credit cards that were in a wallet that had been stolen last September. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that on Sept. 23, sometime between 7:30-9:30...
KINGSTON, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for local man, 31

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County woman killed in head-on crash with dump truck in Sullivan County

WHITE LAKE – A 30-year-old Wappingers Falls woman was killed Monday morning when her 2020 Toyota Rav4 crossed over the double yellow line on Route 17B in White Lake and struck a 2006 Mack dump truck head-on. Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty said the Dutchess County woman, identified as Angela Theodoseau, was killed in the 9:07 a.m. crash.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
