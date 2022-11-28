Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
dailytrib.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marble Falls City Council. 6...
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores Dollar General closing early due to lack of staff
Dollar General in Cottonwood Shores is closing at 2 p.m. each day starting Thursday, Dec. 1, until more staff can be hired. Currently, the store at 4311 FM 2147 has one employee. A manager from the Dollar General store in Marble Falls has been forced to split time at both...
dailytrib.com
Helping Center’s Learn for Life program gets $36,000 donation
The Helping Center of Marble Falls received a $36,000 donation from the The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort 2022 Mah Jongg Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The money will fund the nonprofit’s Learn for Life educational program. “The Helping Center and Learn for Life are excited to accept this...
Comments / 0