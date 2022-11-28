ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 5

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Marble Falls City Council. 6...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Helping Center’s Learn for Life program gets $36,000 donation

The Helping Center of Marble Falls received a $36,000 donation from the The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort 2022 Mah Jongg Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The money will fund the nonprofit’s Learn for Life educational program. “The Helping Center and Learn for Life are excited to accept this...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

