New Lexington Fire Department Sponsors Toy Drive
NEW LEXINGTON, oh – Christmas is a season for giving, and ’tis the season. The New Lexington Fire Department held a Toy Drive on December 3rd. This annual holiday event has been a tradition for decades, but this year was a little different. Usually, the fire department would go around and collect the toy donations, but this year the donations came to them. Toy donors stopped by the fire station, and their toys were collected.
The Animal Shelter Hosts Their 4th Annual Santa Paws Supply Drive
ZANESVILLE, oh – It’s that time of year again, and Santa Paws is coming to town. The Zanesville animal shelter hosted their fourth annual supply drive on December 3rd. Donations were gathered to get geared up with supplies for all the animals, naughty or nice. There are over 110 animals in the shelter, and all donations are appreciated to help stock up for 2023.
MVHC Provides Tips to Keep You Healthy this Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Tis the season of office parties, family gatherings, holiday cheer and plenty of fun. But it’s also prime season for colds, COVID, RSV, and other nasty bugs that could put a damper on your holly jolly spirits and festive fun. With so many different things...
30th Annual Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas
SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
ZMC Chamber of Commerce Geared Up For Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A much loved holiday tradition will bring plenty of Christmas cheer tomorrow. The 30th Annual Festival of Trees will kick off at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center tomorrow morning at 9 AM. Back in person this year, the auction features over 200 entries from local businesses,...
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 11, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil Lutgen and Dorothy (Heslop) Urban. Patty worked as a beautician, where she owned Near North Hair Design in Zanesville for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dresden, Ohio, where she enjoyed singing in church choir. In her spare time, she liked to travel and visit with her children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project artist of the month has been named. Zanesville native, Raymond Ramos was selected as the featured artist at the ZAAP Gallery of the month for December. Born and raised right here in the city, Ramos has had a passion for art...
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry, 92, of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Will was born in Crooksville on February 7, 1930, the son of the late Elza and Ella (Dawson) McHenry. He worked at the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery for several years before he began his career with Pyrofax Gas/Texas Eastern/Suburban Propane delivering propane, servicing tanks, and installing propane tanks for homes and businesses. Will retired from Suburban in February 1990. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. He is survived by his daughter Latonia K. McHenry of San Antonio, Texas; his son Lionel C. (Faith) McHenry of Zanesville; two grandchildren Mercedes L. (Justin) Long of Lynn Haven, Florida and Dalton W. McHenry of Zanesville; one step-grandson Ricky (Carson) Shackles of Zanesville; three great-grandchildren Bella, Lucy, and Lucas of Lynn Haven, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Renetta (Chapman) McHenry; sister Ruth Wickham; and brothers Burl, Samuel, Herbert, Bernard, Gilbert, and Marvin “Shine”” McHenry. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage.
Roy E. Carpenter Sr.
Roy E. Carpenter Sr., 74, of Hopewell, died 5:25 P.M., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 6, 1948, in Zanesville, a son to the late Walter Harold Sr. and Ella Jean (Iden) Carpenter. He was a member of Hopewell Free Methodist Church, worked for Owens Corning as a Group Leader/Machine Tender, Graduated from West Muskingum in 1967 where he played basketball (his true love), he enjoyed playing basketball and golfing with his co-workers, old cars and motorcycles.
Zanesville Boy’s Fall to Newark for 11th Consecutive Time
NEWARK, OH- The Zanesville Blue Devils opened their season tonight against their rivals, the Newark Wildcats. The Wildcats come in 2-1 on the year and have beaten the Blue Devils in 10 consecutive meetings. Zanesville trying to turn the tides we pick it up early first quarter a 6-0 wildcats...
Michael Stotts
Michael Dale Stotts, 66, of Zanesville, died at 1:53 A.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He was born March 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Dale and Patricia (Butler) Stotts. He was a retired Rock Truck Driver for Pleasant Valley Limestone. Mike was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and an honorary VFW member. He loved horses, riding his motorcycle, and working on or fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was always happy spending time with his family.
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
Ronald Lee Hunter
Ronald Lee Hunter, 78, of Zanesville, born June 5, 1944, peacefully took his final journey on the wings of an angel on Friday December 2, 2022 to be reunited with his Heavenly Father, his beloved wife Sharen Lou Kelly Hunter who passed away December 16, 2020, his son Doug Hunter who passed away July 14, 2019, and his loving Mom Elsie Elizabeth Hunter Roberts who passed away March 16, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1944 in Zanesville, to the late Elsie Elizabeth Burgess Hunter Roberts and Richard S. Hunter. He was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, and grandfather. He loved his cats Lilly Sue and Princess and his Corvette. He loved working on cars in his younger days and could fix about any of them. He will be sadly missed by special sister-in-law Karen (Rick) Graves, grandson Steven Hunter, great-granddaughter Adriana Hunter, grandson Junior Hunter, sisters Linda Miracle, Tamie (Pete) Meredith, brothers Dave Roberts, Tim (Jane) Roberts and family, Carl (Melanie) Roberts and family. Other sisters-in-law Marlene (Marc) Henderson, Charlene Mount, brothers-in-law Bob (Alex) Seyerle, Bill (Beth) Seyerle, aunt Ann (Larry) Hampton, and a special long-time friend Tom (Debbie) Peters, and many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, wife, and son, he was preceded in death by his step-father Carl V. Roberts, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday December 6, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pat Wiseman-Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com.
Linda L. Hill
Linda Lee Hill, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Linda was born February 18, 1958 in Zanesville, daughter of the late James A. and Wilma J. (Early) Hill. Linda leaves several loved ones to cherish her memory, including her nephew, James Malcolm (Nichole) Smith; and niece,...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
Missing Child Found Safe
Zanesville police say a missing/runaway 8 year old female child has been found safe. An alert for a missing child went out earlier today, the child has been located after a call to Zanesville police.
