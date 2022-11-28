Ronald Lee Hunter, 78, of Zanesville, born June 5, 1944, peacefully took his final journey on the wings of an angel on Friday December 2, 2022 to be reunited with his Heavenly Father, his beloved wife Sharen Lou Kelly Hunter who passed away December 16, 2020, his son Doug Hunter who passed away July 14, 2019, and his loving Mom Elsie Elizabeth Hunter Roberts who passed away March 16, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1944 in Zanesville, to the late Elsie Elizabeth Burgess Hunter Roberts and Richard S. Hunter. He was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, and grandfather. He loved his cats Lilly Sue and Princess and his Corvette. He loved working on cars in his younger days and could fix about any of them. He will be sadly missed by special sister-in-law Karen (Rick) Graves, grandson Steven Hunter, great-granddaughter Adriana Hunter, grandson Junior Hunter, sisters Linda Miracle, Tamie (Pete) Meredith, brothers Dave Roberts, Tim (Jane) Roberts and family, Carl (Melanie) Roberts and family. Other sisters-in-law Marlene (Marc) Henderson, Charlene Mount, brothers-in-law Bob (Alex) Seyerle, Bill (Beth) Seyerle, aunt Ann (Larry) Hampton, and a special long-time friend Tom (Debbie) Peters, and many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, wife, and son, he was preceded in death by his step-father Carl V. Roberts, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday December 6, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pat Wiseman-Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO