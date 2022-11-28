Read full article on original website
Big Brothers Big Sisters Sets Records at the Buckeye Pep Rally
ZANESVILLE, oh – Big Brothers Big Sisters set some exciting records this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual Buckeye Pep Rally, a rally to raise money for youth mentoring programs. The rally was held on November 18th. They set an all time attendance record with over 500 people attending and also set a live auction record raising over $41,000. Another exciting record was set at $110,000 for their total revenue.
New Lexington Fire Department Sponsors Toy Drive
NEW LEXINGTON, oh – Christmas is a season for giving, and ’tis the season. The New Lexington Fire Department held a Toy Drive on December 3rd. This annual holiday event has been a tradition for decades, but this year was a little different. Usually, the fire department would go around and collect the toy donations, but this year the donations came to them. Toy donors stopped by the fire station, and their toys were collected.
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project artist of the month has been named. Zanesville native, Raymond Ramos was selected as the featured artist at the ZAAP Gallery of the month for December. Born and raised right here in the city, Ramos has had a passion for art...
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 11, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil Lutgen and Dorothy (Heslop) Urban. Patty worked as a beautician, where she owned Near North Hair Design in Zanesville for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dresden, Ohio, where she enjoyed singing in church choir. In her spare time, she liked to travel and visit with her children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Roy E. Carpenter Sr.
Roy E. Carpenter Sr., 74, of Hopewell, died 5:25 P.M., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 6, 1948, in Zanesville, a son to the late Walter Harold Sr. and Ella Jean (Iden) Carpenter. He was a member of Hopewell Free Methodist Church, worked for Owens Corning as a Group Leader/Machine Tender, Graduated from West Muskingum in 1967 where he played basketball (his true love), he enjoyed playing basketball and golfing with his co-workers, old cars and motorcycles.
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry
Wilbert “Will” Jule McHenry, 92, of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on November 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Will was born in Crooksville on February 7, 1930, the son of the late Elza and Ella (Dawson) McHenry. He worked at the Robinson Ransbottom Pottery for several years before he began his career with Pyrofax Gas/Texas Eastern/Suburban Propane delivering propane, servicing tanks, and installing propane tanks for homes and businesses. Will retired from Suburban in February 1990. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. He is survived by his daughter Latonia K. McHenry of San Antonio, Texas; his son Lionel C. (Faith) McHenry of Zanesville; two grandchildren Mercedes L. (Justin) Long of Lynn Haven, Florida and Dalton W. McHenry of Zanesville; one step-grandson Ricky (Carson) Shackles of Zanesville; three great-grandchildren Bella, Lucy, and Lucas of Lynn Haven, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Renetta (Chapman) McHenry; sister Ruth Wickham; and brothers Burl, Samuel, Herbert, Bernard, Gilbert, and Marvin “Shine”” McHenry. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage.
Michael Stotts
Michael Dale Stotts, 66, of Zanesville, died at 1:53 A.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He was born March 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Dale and Patricia (Butler) Stotts. He was a retired Rock Truck Driver for Pleasant Valley Limestone. Mike was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and an honorary VFW member. He loved horses, riding his motorcycle, and working on or fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was always happy spending time with his family.
Ronald Lee Hunter
Ronald Lee Hunter, 78, of Zanesville, born June 5, 1944, peacefully took his final journey on the wings of an angel on Friday December 2, 2022 to be reunited with his Heavenly Father, his beloved wife Sharen Lou Kelly Hunter who passed away December 16, 2020, his son Doug Hunter who passed away July 14, 2019, and his loving Mom Elsie Elizabeth Hunter Roberts who passed away March 16, 2021. He was born on June 5, 1944 in Zanesville, to the late Elsie Elizabeth Burgess Hunter Roberts and Richard S. Hunter. He was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, and grandfather. He loved his cats Lilly Sue and Princess and his Corvette. He loved working on cars in his younger days and could fix about any of them. He will be sadly missed by special sister-in-law Karen (Rick) Graves, grandson Steven Hunter, great-granddaughter Adriana Hunter, grandson Junior Hunter, sisters Linda Miracle, Tamie (Pete) Meredith, brothers Dave Roberts, Tim (Jane) Roberts and family, Carl (Melanie) Roberts and family. Other sisters-in-law Marlene (Marc) Henderson, Charlene Mount, brothers-in-law Bob (Alex) Seyerle, Bill (Beth) Seyerle, aunt Ann (Larry) Hampton, and a special long-time friend Tom (Debbie) Peters, and many cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, wife, and son, he was preceded in death by his step-father Carl V. Roberts, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday December 6, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pat Wiseman-Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com.
33rd Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – One of the best ways to spread Holiday cheer is singing or listening to your favorite holiday songs. The choirs from all the schools in Muskingum County are coming together to spread that holiday cheer at the Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert. This musical holiday festivity will take place December 3rd at 7:30 pm. This is the 33rd year for the holiday concert, with approximately 250 singers this year.
The Animal Shelter Hosts Their 4th Annual Santa Paws Supply Drive
ZANESVILLE, oh – It’s that time of year again, and Santa Paws is coming to town. The Zanesville animal shelter hosted their fourth annual supply drive on December 3rd. Donations were gathered to get geared up with supplies for all the animals, naughty or nice. There are over 110 animals in the shelter, and all donations are appreciated to help stock up for 2023.
Marilyn L. Humphrey
Marilyn L. Humphrey, 92, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Marilyn was born June 5, 1930 in Zanesville to the late Charles and Wilma (Kieffer) Shubert. She retired in 1981 after 31 years of service with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Marilyn was a member of the Ohio Telephone Pioneers of America and several card clubs.
Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas
SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
Zanesville Boy’s Fall to Newark for 11th Consecutive Time
NEWARK, OH- The Zanesville Blue Devils opened their season tonight against their rivals, the Newark Wildcats. The Wildcats come in 2-1 on the year and have beaten the Blue Devils in 10 consecutive meetings. Zanesville trying to turn the tides we pick it up early first quarter a 6-0 wildcats...
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
Harrison County Jail gets last piece of puzzle
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County! U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio. The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars. They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a […]
Sherry D. Murray
Sherry D. Murray, 63, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, in the early morning hours of Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born August 1, 1959, to Connie Thomas Murray and the late William “Bill” Murray. Sherry loved talking to people and had numerous friends both locally and through communication on Facebook. She adored her family and especially her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with. Sherry was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090 Ladies Auxiliary and was Methodist by faith. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Keeley (Joey) Brown; grandchildren, Eastan, Westan, Hustan, Bostan and Jozi Brown; mother, Connie Thomas Murray; sister, Renee Ann Murray; brother, Stewart (Marilyn) Murray and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1pm with Pastor Peggy Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You can sign the online register book or leave the family a personal message at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
