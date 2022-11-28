Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Return in New Look at Season 3
The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new look at the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian — and this time, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has his helmet on. "You have removed your helmet," said the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the first trailer released during Disney's D23 Expo in September. "You are a Mandalorian no more." The Children of the Watch may have disavowed Din, but he remains a watchful father to his own child: The Child, Grogu. The clan of two reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and now they're back when the new season of The Mandalorian is streaming next year on Disney+.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals First Season of Rewards
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards for the games' competitive players have leaked already with the Series 1 rewards revealed early. This premature reveal comes just around the time that The Pokemon Company confirmed the rules and guidelines for the first series of competitive play which is where players will be able to earn these rewards. The Pokemon Company has not yet officially confirmed these rewards, so they're subject to change, but the leak gives an idea of what players will be working towards.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tease Excites Fans Ahead of The Game Awards
Star Wars fans primed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news to be shared at The Game Awards 2023 may have just gotten one of their best indications yet that news related to the game will indeed be shared next week. It was discovered by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans that the official Twitter account for Star Wars games updated its profile to display a banner for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. Combine that with recent rumors about the game making an appearance at The Game Awards (and perhaps getting a release date), and it's easy to see why people are excited.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Features Sneaky Moon Knight Easter Egg
Marvel's Midnight Suns has a pretty easy-to-miss Moon Knight Easter Egg within the early hours of the game. Moon Knight is one of Marvel's signature supernatural heroes. Although he's existed for quite some time, mainstream audiences were properly introduced to him earlier this year after he made his MCU debut in his own TV series on Disney+. The show was a massive hit and is regarded by many as one of the best Marvel shows to date and one of the better additions to the MCU during phase 4. While a second season has yet to be properly confirmed, it seems incredibly likely more Moon Knight is on the way.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Teases More Surprises in "Epic" Season 3
Star Wars fans got some good news during the Lucasfilm CCXP panel when it was announced Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on March 1, 2023. Mando and Grogu will travel on all-new adventures after reuniting in The Book of Boba Fett. March may seem like a long time from now, but with the tease of a trip to Mandalore and more guest stars, there's a lot to look forward to in The Mandalorian. Of course, star Pedro Pascal knows what's planned for The Mandalorian's third season, which he described as "Epic."
ComicBook
Xbox Leaks Major Game Ahead of Reveal
Xbox has accidentally leaked a new game ahead of its reveal, but unfortunately, it has leaked next to no details about said game, which is presumably coming to Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Xbox One as well. The leak comes straight from the Microsoft Store, but there's no name. How do we know it's a major release? Well, there are two tells.
ComicBook
Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor
The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.
ComicBook
Last Call For Amazon Prime Video Channels $1.99 Cyber Week Deal
Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering $1.99 per month subscription deals on streaming channels that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, and more as part of their Black Friday / Cyber Monday 2022 offerings. We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months, but that will give you plenty of time to try out their top offerings. If you choose not to continue, simply cancel before the full price membership kicks in. Just keep in mind that time is running short on the offer. The Amazon Prime Video Channels deal ends this Sunday, December 4th.
ComicBook
Long Lost Xbox One Game Finally Releasing Soon
A long-lost Xbox One and PC game is finally -- after several years -- releasing soon. The last time we saw the game in question was at Xbox's E3 2019 press conference more than three years ago. At that time, it was scheduled to release in 2020. Obviously, this didn't happen. It didn't happen in 2021 either. And it's not happening in 2022 either, but it will happen in 2023, or, more specifically the first quarter of 2023, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Way to the Woods.
ComicBook
Popular PS4 Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time
A popular PS4 game is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store. The PSN deal is set to run until December 22, so there's plenty of time to nab the game for just two dollars. That said, if you don't like horror, the deal probably isn't going to interest you. In the modern era, horror is one of the more underserved genres and that's because horror games don't typically sell very well unless they are a big and established IP. In 2013 though, a survival horror game from a smaller independent studio by the name of Red Barrels caught everyone off guard. If you were playing games in 2013 or in 2014 when the PC game came to PS4, you'll know the name Outlast, one of the most popular horror games of the last generation that went on to sell millions of copies and produce a series by the same name.
Comments / 0