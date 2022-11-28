Sherry D. Murray, 63, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, in the early morning hours of Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born August 1, 1959, to Connie Thomas Murray and the late William “Bill” Murray. Sherry loved talking to people and had numerous friends both locally and through communication on Facebook. She adored her family and especially her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with. Sherry was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090 Ladies Auxiliary and was Methodist by faith. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Keeley (Joey) Brown; grandchildren, Eastan, Westan, Hustan, Bostan and Jozi Brown; mother, Connie Thomas Murray; sister, Renee Ann Murray; brother, Stewart (Marilyn) Murray and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1pm with Pastor Peggy Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You can sign the online register book or leave the family a personal message at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO