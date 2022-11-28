Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas
SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
WHIZ
New Lexington Fire Department Sponsors Toy Drive
NEW LEXINGTON, oh – Christmas is a season for giving, and ’tis the season. The New Lexington Fire Department held a Toy Drive on December 3rd. This annual holiday event has been a tradition for decades, but this year was a little different. Usually, the fire department would go around and collect the toy donations, but this year the donations came to them. Toy donors stopped by the fire station, and their toys were collected.
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Sets Records at the Buckeye Pep Rally
ZANESVILLE, oh – Big Brothers Big Sisters set some exciting records this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual Buckeye Pep Rally, a rally to raise money for youth mentoring programs. The rally was held on November 18th. They set an all time attendance record with over 500 people attending and also set a live auction record raising over $41,000. Another exciting record was set at $110,000 for their total revenue.
Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
'He saved my life': Big Walnut student injured in parade accident looking for man who helped him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many kids are counting down the days until Christmas, 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar is counting down the days until he can finally go home. "I'm really excited. I can't wait to go back to school and see everybody,” he said sitting in his hospital room.
WHIZ
Michael Stotts
Michael Dale Stotts, 66, of Zanesville, died at 1:53 A.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He was born March 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Dale and Patricia (Butler) Stotts. He was a retired Rock Truck Driver for Pleasant Valley Limestone. Mike was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and an honorary VFW member. He loved horses, riding his motorcycle, and working on or fixing things. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was always happy spending time with his family.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WHIZ
MVHC Provides Tips to Keep You Healthy this Holiday Season
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Tis the season of office parties, family gatherings, holiday cheer and plenty of fun. But it’s also prime season for colds, COVID, RSV, and other nasty bugs that could put a damper on your holly jolly spirits and festive fun. With so many different things...
WHIZ
The Animal Shelter Hosts Their 4th Annual Santa Paws Supply Drive
ZANESVILLE, oh – It’s that time of year again, and Santa Paws is coming to town. The Zanesville animal shelter hosted their fourth annual supply drive on December 3rd. Donations were gathered to get geared up with supplies for all the animals, naughty or nice. There are over 110 animals in the shelter, and all donations are appreciated to help stock up for 2023.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WHIZ
Sherry D. Murray
Sherry D. Murray, 63, of Crooksville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, in the early morning hours of Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born August 1, 1959, to Connie Thomas Murray and the late William “Bill” Murray. Sherry loved talking to people and had numerous friends both locally and through communication on Facebook. She adored her family and especially her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with. Sherry was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville VFW Post 9090 Ladies Auxiliary and was Methodist by faith. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Keeley (Joey) Brown; grandchildren, Eastan, Westan, Hustan, Bostan and Jozi Brown; mother, Connie Thomas Murray; sister, Renee Ann Murray; brother, Stewart (Marilyn) Murray and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1pm with Pastor Peggy Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery. You can sign the online register book or leave the family a personal message at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
WHIZ
Marilyn L. Humphrey
Marilyn L. Humphrey, 92, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Marilyn was born June 5, 1930 in Zanesville to the late Charles and Wilma (Kieffer) Shubert. She retired in 1981 after 31 years of service with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Marilyn was a member of the Ohio Telephone Pioneers of America and several card clubs.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County First Responders will “Light the Sky” for Local Nursing Homes in December
PICKAWAY – First responders will create a special procession next week to give some locals something to smile about on the holidays. First responders, including Pickaway Sheriff, Circleville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville PD, South Bloomfield, Commerical Point, Pickaway Township, Scioto Township, Harrison Township, Harrison fire, and more will lead a Christmas procession for our nursing home residents and hospital patients to spread the holiday cheer!
WHIZ
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine
Patricia “Patty” Ann Jardine, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022, at Brookdale Nursing Home of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 11, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Virgil Lutgen and Dorothy (Heslop) Urban. Patty worked as a beautician, where she owned Near North Hair Design in Zanesville for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dresden, Ohio, where she enjoyed singing in church choir. In her spare time, she liked to travel and visit with her children and grandchildren. Above all, she loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.
WHIZ
Roy E. Carpenter Sr.
Roy E. Carpenter Sr., 74, of Hopewell, died 5:25 P.M., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 6, 1948, in Zanesville, a son to the late Walter Harold Sr. and Ella Jean (Iden) Carpenter. He was a member of Hopewell Free Methodist Church, worked for Owens Corning as a Group Leader/Machine Tender, Graduated from West Muskingum in 1967 where he played basketball (his true love), he enjoyed playing basketball and golfing with his co-workers, old cars and motorcycles.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
californiaexaminer.net
After A 10-month-old Ohio Girl Dies From Multiple Injuries, A Couple Is Arrested
Authorities say a 10-month-old daughter with various injuries, including seven skull fractures, died after three days on life support, prompting the arrest of a couple in Hocking County on criminal charges. Jerry Johnson IV, 33, of Columbus, and Daisha Somers, 24, both of Logan, are charged with endangering children, a...
WHIZ
33rd Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – One of the best ways to spread Holiday cheer is singing or listening to your favorite holiday songs. The choirs from all the schools in Muskingum County are coming together to spread that holiday cheer at the Muskingum County Friends of Secrest Holiday Concert. This musical holiday festivity will take place December 3rd at 7:30 pm. This is the 33rd year for the holiday concert, with approximately 250 singers this year.
Comments / 4