Hartford fans cheer on Team USA in World Cup
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday was a big day for soccer fans, both abroad and in Connecticut. People gathered at Vaughan’s Irish Public House in Hartford to anxiously watch the U.S. face off against Iran. “Soccer is my life,” David Matrisciano said. “These are my family. This is my favorite thing in the world, to […]
New Projects: UConn’s New Ice Hockey Arena, NU’s Ryan Field Replacement, USF Facilities, More
The University of Connecticut’s state-of-the-art ice hockey arena under construction will be called the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The new facility will have a large center-hung display scoreboard and perimeter ribbon boards with sound and lighting features. The team facilities feature lounges, locker rooms with video displays, training space with a hydrotherapy area, and a strength-and-conditioning room. It will also include areas such as coaches’ offices, a media working room, a dining area and more. The arena will host games for UConn’s men’s and women’s Division I hockey teams and also be used by its club hockey programs. The 2,600-seat arena is scheduled to open January 2023.
Women in Hockey: Allysen Weidner
Stars assistant director of youth hockey development helping to create inclusive environment for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Dallas Stars assistant director of youth hockey development Allysen Weidner:
World Cup 2022: Argentina into last 16, crunch time for Germany and Belgium – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups E and F
