The University of Connecticut’s state-of-the-art ice hockey arena under construction will be called the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The new facility will have a large center-hung display scoreboard and perimeter ribbon boards with sound and lighting features. The team facilities feature lounges, locker rooms with video displays, training space with a hydrotherapy area, and a strength-and-conditioning room. It will also include areas such as coaches’ offices, a media working room, a dining area and more. The arena will host games for UConn’s men’s and women’s Division I hockey teams and also be used by its club hockey programs. The 2,600-seat arena is scheduled to open January 2023.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO