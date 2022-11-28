Read full article on original website
Related
China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased
HONG KONG (AP) — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims or whether they had been fully vaccinated. China, where the virus first was detected in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, is the last major country trying to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Concerns over vaccination rates are believed to figure prominently in the ruling Communist Party’s determination to stick to its hard-line strategy. While nine in 10 Chinese have been vaccinated, only 66% of people over 80 have gotten one shot while 40% have received a booster, according to the commission. It said 86% of people over 60 are vaccinated.
Lebanon-Express
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Climate change taken seriously by the world and the U.S.
Scientists, writers and environmental activists have been sounding a changing climate alert since 1997. Now, finally, world leaders are listening to the climate crisis alarm indicating that global warming is more harmful to life than the recent pandemic. As an imminent threat, COVID-19’s deadly impact demanded collaboration. “The global response to COVID-19 proves that we can rise to an emergency when the will is there” was a recent statement of David Wallace-Willis, author of “The Uninhabitable...
Lebanon-Express
Group of Seven nations and Australia join EU in setting $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — Group of Seven nations and Australia join EU in setting $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 12:15 p.m. EST
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China. WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are holding talks centered on the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law. Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the nine month old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.
Germany's Scholz weathers shocks in turbulent first year
A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage. Scholz is "struggling to make his mark at the European level...
Comments / 0