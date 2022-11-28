ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong winds die down Saturday night

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The wind advisory for portions of the Twin Tiers expired Saturday evening. The wind direction changed behind the fronts with isolated lake-effect snow possible Saturday night. More details on the next chance of rain below:. TONIGHT:. Overnight we will have temperatures in the mid-20’s with...
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season

New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the U.S. “that evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies”, the announcement said.
Police announce road closures ahead of Lights on the River, set for December 2

The Historic Owego Marketplace will be hosting the annual Lights on the River Festival on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Owego. Visitors and residents should be aware that Lake Street and Front Street, between Church Street and Court Street, will be closed. The closings are in effect beginning 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.
Holiday events coming to Corning this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Feeling festive this weekend? The City of Corning has a couple of events for people to enjoy. Over at the Corning Museum of Glass is the annual Holiday Open House. This event allows guests to take photos of various holiday themed artwork and displays, including a 14-foot tall tree made out of over 2,000 glass ornaments. Another display includes three exhibits representing the three main holidays at the end of the year: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away

People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory

High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
