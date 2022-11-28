Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
Small town, big Christmas: Christmas in Montrose underway
There's no place like home for the holidays. People who live in one Susquehanna County community are inviting others to experience their hometown at Christmastime.
WETM
Strong winds die down Saturday night
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The wind advisory for portions of the Twin Tiers expired Saturday evening. The wind direction changed behind the fronts with isolated lake-effect snow possible Saturday night. More details on the next chance of rain below:. TONIGHT:. Overnight we will have temperatures in the mid-20’s with...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Watkins Glen Holiday Fair kicks off with Santa, carriage rides
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with a holiday fair at Clute Park. The Parks and Rec Department is holding a Holiday Crafts Fair in the Clute Park Event Center during the first weekend of December. The Parks Department said there will be […]
Century 21 Sbarra sold
A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.
WETM
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
owegopennysaver.com
Winterfest returns to Tioga Downs for 2022; The family-friendly holiday fun continues through December 23
The holiday season is finally upon us and Tioga Downs kicked things off with Winterfest on Black Friday, a celebration that continues every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23, and running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Winterfest features Horse Drawn Wagon Rides to view the lights, a Craft Fair,...
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
informnny.com
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the U.S. “that evoke the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies”, the announcement said.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Binghamton man gets marijuana dispensary license
A Binghamton man has received one of 28 licenses to sell marijuana issued by New York State to people based on social equity criteria.
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
owegopennysaver.com
Police announce road closures ahead of Lights on the River, set for December 2
The Historic Owego Marketplace will be hosting the annual Lights on the River Festival on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Owego. Visitors and residents should be aware that Lake Street and Front Street, between Church Street and Court Street, will be closed. The closings are in effect beginning 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
WETM
Holiday events coming to Corning this weekend
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Feeling festive this weekend? The City of Corning has a couple of events for people to enjoy. Over at the Corning Museum of Glass is the annual Holiday Open House. This event allows guests to take photos of various holiday themed artwork and displays, including a 14-foot tall tree made out of over 2,000 glass ornaments. Another display includes three exhibits representing the three main holidays at the end of the year: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away
People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
Driving Danger: Twin Tiers Under High Wind Advisory
High winds could be an issue through Thursday, December 1 with the National Weather Service issuing a Wind Advisory through 9 p.m. November 30. NOAA says wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour over the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania with the higher elevations and the Finger Lakes getting the higher gusts.
WKTV
VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month. Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process. In response to a request,...
