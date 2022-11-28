Read full article on original website
Related
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
Crypto lender Genesis allegedly owes $900M to Gemini’s clients: Report
Crypto lender Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) allegedly owe $900 million to Gemini’s clients, according to a Financial Times report disclosed on Dec. 3, citing people familiar with the matter. The issue derives from the FTX dramatic collapse in November. Crypto exchange Gemini operates a...
Crypto miners in Russia capitalize on the bear market by hoarding ASIC devices
Cryptocurrency miners in Russia appear to be unbothered by the ongoing crisis of crypto mining as the local demand for mining hardware has reportedly been on the surge in Q4 2022. Some crypto mining hardware distributors in Russia have faced a significant spike in demand for mining-designed application-specific integrated circuit...
MATIC attack: How smart crypto traders 'got out' before a 35% price drop
Disparities in information access and data analytics technology are what give institutional players an edge over regular retail investors in the digital asset space. The core idea behind Markets Pro, Cointelegraph’s crypto-intelligence platform powered by data analytics firm The Tie, is to equalize the information asymmetries present in the cryptocurrency market.
Thai VC fund acquires troubled exchange Zipmex for $100M: Report
After weeks of negotiations on a potential buyout of Zipmex, venture capital fund V Ventures has reportedly reached a deal to acquire the embattled cryptocurrency exchange. V Ventures, a subsidiary of Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) public company, is looking to purchase a 90% stake in Zipmex crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 2.
NYDFS proposes regulation to assess costs of 'supervision and examination' for licensed crypto firms
The New York State Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, has proposed a regulation that would allow the government department to assess supervisory costs from licensed crypto firms operating in the state. In a Dec. 1 announcement, NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris opened the proposed budget measure for public comment. The...
P2P Financial Systems panel: Crypto core values and transparency are critical for DeFi
As one of the main growing subsectors in the crypto industry, decentralized finance (DeFi) has faced a challenging year amid market dynamics, cyberattacks and regulatory uncertainty. Its future demands more transparency and clarity in the regulatory landscape, according to a panel discussion at the International Workshop P2P Financial Systems 2022 on Dec. 1 organized by the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at the University College London.
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
Mysterious Bitcoin miner shows off oldest signature dated Jan. 2009
Online forums are integral to the Bitcoin origin story, where Satoshi Nakamoto and early contributors collaborated to discuss and create a disruptive financial system from scratch. One of the oldest Bitcoin forums — bitcointalk.org — still preserves historical discussions around creating the Bitcoin (BTC) logo and the payment system.
Will Grayscale be the next FTX?
On Nov. 18, Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) fund, released a statement detailing the security of its digital assets products and affirming that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers. “Due to recent events, investors are understandably inquiring deeper into their...
3AC bankruptcy process faces challenges amid unknown whereabouts of founders
Liquidators for Three Arrows Capital (3AC) will have to present further documents in order to be granted permission to subpoena the now-bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s founders through Twitter, according to a decision from Judge Martin Glenn during a virtual hearing for the Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court on Dec. 2.
Animoca creates billion-dollar metaverse fund for developers
The GameFi champion and metaverse developer Animoca Brands has a billion-dollar fund in its plans, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Nov. 30. Animoca Brands’ co-founder Yat Siu said in an interview that the fund could potentially have up to $2 billion dollars to allot to mid to late-stage startups with a metaverse focus. The fund and the exact amount available to developers have yet to be finalized.
XT.com lists TRI in its Main Zone
Singapore, Dec. 1, 2022 – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Trillant’s TRI cryptocurrency on its platform in the Main Zone. The TRI/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 am UTC. In addition to the new listing, a $1 million-plus raffle event is being hosted by Trillant starting Dec. 1, 2022 and lasting four months. There will be four winners, one for each month, with each receiving a brand-new luxury sports car. Users will need to make a $500 purchase of Trillant’s tokens on XT.com or Coinstore, create a Trillant account, move their TRI tokens to their Trillant account, and stake them in the long-term, 52-week pool to qualify. For more details, please read the terms and conditions on the event page.
What is tokenization and how are banks tapping into its design principles?
Tokenization is the process of converting something with tangible or intangible value into digital tokens. Tangible assets like real estate, stocks or art can be tokenized. In a similar vein, intangible assets like voting rights and loyalty points can be tokenized, too. We see Avios as an example of tokenized loyalty points by the traditional credit card industry.
The future of smart contract adoption for enterprises
Decentralized finance (DeFi) markets may have cooled down over the past year, but the technology powering these applications continues to advance. In particular, smart contract platforms that enable transactions to take place across DeFi applications are maturing to meet enterprise requirements. While it’s notable that enterprises have previously shown interest...
Fantom wants to cut token burn rate by 75% to fund DApp rewards program
According to a new proposal dated Dec. 1, directed acrylic graph network Fantom seeks to implement an affiliate program for its decentralized application (DApp) developers with network gas fees. To fund this venture, the Fantom community has proposed slashing the protocol’s current FTM token burn rate from 20% to 5%. In supporting the proposal, Fantom developers wrote:
CFTC chief says Bitcoin is the only commodity in the wake of FTX collapse
The chief of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, claimed Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that can be viewed as a commodity during an invite-only crypto event at Princeton University, reported Fortune. Behnam’s comments are quite a contrast to his early statements in October, where...
Italy to impose 26% capital gains tax on crypto profits
Italy is planning to tighten regulations on digital currencies in 2023 by expanding its tax laws to include cryptocurrency trading, according to budget documentation released on Dec. 1. Included in its 2023 budget are plans to impose a 26% levy on profits larger than 2,000 euros ( $2,062) made on...
Binance hires audit firm that served Donald Trump to verify crypto reserves
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is working with accounting firm Mazars as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits triggered by the fall of FTX. Mazars, the accounting firm that worked for former United States President Donald Trump’s company, was appointed as an official auditor to conduct a “third party financial verification” as part of Binance’s PoR updates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 30.
DXY bounces at major support, reducing Bitcoin’s chance at breaking the $17.2K resistance
On Dec. 2, the United States dollar index (DXY), an index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of top foreign currencies, reached 104.40 which was the lowest level seen in 5 months. To recap, the U.S. dollar's weight against the basket of top foreign currencies grew by 19.6%...
