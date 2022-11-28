Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Charming Kendra Scott Ad Wants to Help Men Buy Better Gifts This Holiday Season
When it comes to the holiday season, we’re constantly bombarded with advertising about all types of gifts. From loved ones to coworkers to friends, it can be overwhelming to keep track of who to gift what. For some male consumers, the struggle of finding a gift and avoiding last-minute purchases seems unavoidable .
AdWeek
EIBWC Podcast: How Brands Can Win Big in the Creator Economy
What is the creator economy, and why should you care? If you’re a marketer, you better care. Especially if you want to reach younger audiences. On this week’s episode of Everything Is Better With Creators, we have a roundtable discussion with three queens of the algorithm: creators Coco Mocoe, and YesJulz, and Whalar’s vp of creative strategy Lizzy Bilasano.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Taylor Panconi of Glow
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
Snap, New Balance Team Up on Holiday Gifting Concierge Lens
New Balance tapped Snap Inc.’s augmented reality technology and voiceML speech recognition technology to recommend the right accessories, apparel and footwear as gifts for people Snapchatters perceive as Explorers, Homebodies, Runners or Style Seekers. The two companies combined on the Holiday Gifting Concierge lens, which will be available through...
AdWeek
Outfront Media Takes Social, OOH Combo to Next Level With Revamped Prime Offering
The math is simple for full-service out-of-home media company Outfront Media: Social plus out-of-home equals social out-of-home. Chief marketing officer Jodi Senese told Adweek the OOH sector has been undergoing a digital evolution over the past decade, adding, “A lot of the assets have turned digital, with live boards that look like giant iPads on the walls. This has created a lot of opportunity for brands and OOH companies, through interactivity with QR codes and other ways for consumers to interact.”
AdWeek
A Holiday Wish for Brand Creativity Centered in LGBTQ+ Experience—on Our Terms
As the holidays arrive, there are some signs of warming representation: Despite prior setbacks and active discrimination, more festive movies starring LGBTQ+ protagonists and actors are entering the pop culture arena. The narrative arcs are classics …. Cynic brings home Optimist Love Interest—but compromises that love for the comfort of...
Comments / 0