Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Make Glam Appearance on Behalf of Royal Family
For the first time, Prince Edward and Sophie attended the Royal Variety Performance as the evening's guests of honor It's a glittering night out for Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex! The couple attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, representing the royal family as the evening's guests of honor. The annual performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the late Queen Elizabeth served as patron. The money raised helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K. who need help and assistance as a result...
Sharon Stone Tells Her Kids to Auction Her Movie Costumes When They 'Notice I Never Got Equal Pay'
Sharon Stone has previously spoken about being paid significantly less than her male costars and why she had it written into her contracts to keep her movie wardrobes Sharon Stone is giving her children permission to sell her movie costumes. The actress, 64, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday that claimed her 1995 film Casino worked with a $1 million budget for the wardrobe department. Stone — who earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Ginger McKenna — said she would want her...
