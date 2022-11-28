Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Fall Guys Street Fighter Collaboration Adds Ryu, Cammy, And Akuma Costumes
Fall Guys is taking things to the streets with its latest collaboration, as Street Fighter has officially entered the Blunderdome with three new costume sets, a new emote, and more. Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are the featured fighters in this collaboration, with each one featuring a top and bottom in...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Gets Revenant As Next Playable Legend
Apex Legends Mobile's third season is approaching the halfway mark, and developer Respawn Entertainment just announced Season 3.5's launch date and its debut legend, Revenant. Just like Ash, Revenant is a familiar faceplate to console and PC players, and the spooky simulacrum will make his transition to mobile when Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update drops tomorrow, November 28.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Special Evolutions
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features an impressive lineup of over 400 Pokémon and their evolutions are a creative free-fall into the Pokédex and its layers. Most pocket monsters evolve by leveling up over time, but not all of them. Some Pokémon require evo stones, held items, specific genders and abilities, and even need to be traded away like Popplios. There are too many evolution methods to name and since a few, like Finizen's secret Hero Form, can activate as a battle mechanic, below is a detailed guide on every special evolution found so far and how they work in Scarlet and Violet.
Gamespot
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Trailer
Play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to FINAL FANTASY VII. Engage in fast-paced real-time action combat to uncover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam® on December 13th 2022.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
Gamespot
This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Drops To $28, Best Price Ever
If you missed out on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes' excellent Black Friday deal, you're actually in luck. The action game is available at Amazon for $28 right now. It's a surprising deal because the best Black Friday price was $30. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so snag it while you can.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns: The First 28 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 28 minutes of gameplay from Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the new tactics game from XCOM and Civilization developers Firaxis Games. Midnight Suns is a hybrid deckbuilding and tactics game starring your favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe, including Ghost Rider, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Blade, and even members of the Midnight Suns including Nico and Magik. This PC gameplay shows the tutorial level as well as the setup for the story. In between battles, you return to the Abbey, your home base at which you develop relationships with your teammates to further the story and increase your teamwork in battle.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights | Official Heroic Assault Trailer | DC
A conqueror from the stars has come to take over the city our Knights have worked hard to protect. Do they stand a chance against a being who can take over the minds of others?
IGN
Warframe - Official Lua’s Prey Launch Trailer
Check out the thrilling launch trailer for Warframe's Lua's Prey, availbale now. The deadly hunter, Voruna, stalks through Lua’s deserted Orokin halls, howling with a terrifying rage. The Grineer have dispatched their forces to investigate and trap her once and for all. Discover the secrets residing on Lua for yourself through the new Conjunction Survival Mission type, which features chaotic new Thrax enemies as well as mysterious areas devoid of all color.
Gamespot
Nico TV - Prequel Shorts | Marvel's Midnight Suns
Nico might be the youngest on the team, but she is the heart and soul of the Midnight Suns. She is THE glue that keeps this team together. Watch how Nico unites the team in our final Prequel Short, Nico TV.
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Super Mario Bros. Movie's Synopsis, Posters Possibly Leak Early
Nintendo and Illumination plan to release a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie later today. But VideoGamesChronicle spotted that possible promotional material for the film has surfaced early on Twitter. The posters--allegedly first popping up on 4chan--provide a closer look at the main cast, including Princess Peach, who...
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gamespot
Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits New Player Peak -- Christmas Update Adds More Content
Red Dead Redemption 2 has broken its record of concurrent players three years after its PC release. In addition to a wave of new players, Rockstar will have new rewards, seasonal outfits, and more for a limited time. Thanks to SteamDB data, as discovered by Eurogamer, we know that on...
