Zoe Saldana Says She 'Felt Stuck' Making Franchise Films Over Last Decade: But 'I'm Very Grateful'
"I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself," Zoe Saldana said Zoe Saldana is eager to grow as an actress and take on new challenges. In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Saldana, who returns as Neytiri in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water in late December, said that she has not been "able to expand or grow" in an artistic sense while working on franchise films like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the...
John Leguizamo Calls Al Pacino Playing Puerto Rican in Carlito's Way 'Odd': 'A Thing of the Times'
"I know he's trying and he's a great actor, so brilliant, he was my hero," John Leguizamo said of Al Pacino, with whom he starred in his 1993 breakout film Carlito's Way John Leguizamo is getting real about his breakout film nearly 30 years later. The Emmy Award winner, 62, described working alongside Al Pacino in 1993's Carlito's Way as "an odd experience" during an interview with Insider, as his costar was a white actor playing a Puerto Rican character. "You know, it was a thing of the times....
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
Jada Pinkett Smith Posts BTS Photos of 'Emancipation' Premiere Look as She Joins Family on Red Carpet
The entire Smith family returned to the red carpet for the first time since Will Smith's 2022 Oscars controversy Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith make their red carpet return as a family unit. The 51-year-old Red Table Talk host stepped out at the Emancipation premiere on Wednesday to support the actor, who stars in the thriller. Smith stunned in a Stephane Rolland cream gown starring a show-stopping ruffle train and tulle cape adorned with gems. She rounded out the look with eye-catching bling, including a Katkim...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Julia Louis Dreyfus Brings Son Charlie to White House State Dinner — See the Sweet Photos!
Julia Louis Dreyfus shares sons Charlie, 25, and Henry, 30, with husband Brad Hall Julia Louis-Dreyfus enjoyed a special mother-son date night with Charlie Hall this week. The Veep star, 61, and her 25-year-old son attended the State dinner in Washington D.C., hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday. The Bidens welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the first State dinner of the administration. The actress and her younger son were two of 400 VIPs who attended the event. For their evening out, the Seinfeld...
Angela Bassett Reacts to Keke Palmer's Hilarious Impression of Her: 'You Do a Great Job'
Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited 16 years after Akeelah and the Bee — and Palmer showed off her hilarious impersonation of Bassett Angela Bassett approves of Keke Palmer's spot-on impersonation. Vanity Fair recently reunited the two actresses 16 years after they played mother and daughter in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee. During their sit-down video interview, Bassett, 64, asked Palmer, 29, about her impression of her — and invited her to demonstrate it face to face. "I've seen you online imitating me," Bassett said with a laugh. "You...
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.
Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap
After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'
"I've been out there," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of her dating life Amanda Kloots is slowly but surely looking for love again after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19. "I've definitely gone on lots of dates and all wonderful, nice people, but just nobody that has stuck around," the Fit For Christmas star and co-writer, 40, exclusively shares with PEOPLE from her Los Angeles home. "I've been out there," she adds. "I haven't gone on any dates in awhile. I'm just wanting a really good person in my life." Kloots and...
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
Amanda Kloots on Her First Home Without Late Husband Nick Cordero: 'I Was Terrified to Move'
"It feels very much like Nick shifted us here," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively from her new home in Los Angeles Amanda Kloots has taken a big step since losing husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19: moving out of the home they once shared together and into a new one of her own with son Elvis Eduardo, 3. "I was terrified to move," the 40-year-old The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the purchase that's just down the street from where she lived with Cordero. ...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Family Christmas Prep: 'North Got Creative With The Elves'
North West, 9, created some personalized elf displays for younger siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm Kim Kardashian is getting some Christmas decorating tips from daughter North West. "North got creative w the elves this year," the mom-of-four said on her Instagram Stories Thursday, referring to a Christmas elf display created by North, 9, for younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "They will wake up so happy!" "Psalm's firefighter elf," the SKIMS CEO, 42, captioned a video of one of the elves dressed as a fireman...
