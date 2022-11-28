"I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself," Zoe Saldana said Zoe Saldana is eager to grow as an actress and take on new challenges. In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, Saldana, who returns as Neytiri in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water in late December, said that she has not been "able to expand or grow" in an artistic sense while working on franchise films like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the...

2 DAYS AGO