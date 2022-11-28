Police identify man killed in Pflugerville apartment shooting

Police have identified a man killed in a shooting at a Pflugerville apartment complex on Nov. 22 as Richard Gomez. Investigators have a suspect who is "being cooperative," police said.

Officers were called to a disturbance at 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Stoneridge Apartments, 16701 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., officials have said. When they arrived, they found Gomez dead from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The Pflugerville Police Department is working with the Travis County district attorney’s office to investigate the shooting.