Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Michigan police ramping up enforcement to curb speed-related fatalities
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A data-driven initiative to change driving habits is underway in the State of Michigan. For the next three months, police officers will be paid to work overtime to specifically enforce the speed limit. It is what it is, although Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Campbell...
WNDU
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.
WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – A Kentucky man was arrested after 125 pounds of black-market marijuana was seized last weekend in southwest Michigan. On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on County Line Road in Watervliet Township. Police said a 47-year-old man from Kentucky had threatened another man with a firearm.
WNDU
Indiana’s abortion ban temporarily blocked by second lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana says the state’s abortion ban has been temporarily blocked by a second lawsuit. The organization claims the ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The plaintiffs represent a wide variety of faiths who argue that not all religions believe human life begins at conception.
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb hospitalized for pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital for pneumonia. According to the official’s Twitter page, Holcomb went to the hospital Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted for further treatment. Lt. Gov. Suzanne...
WNDU
Merry & Bright weekend gets underway in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday cheer is filling the streets of downtown St. Joseph, Michigan as the annual Merry & Bright weekend gets underway. It all kicks off at 6pm on Friday with the much-anticipated ‘Light up the Bluff.’ More than a million lights will shine along Lake Bluff Park.
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 3, 2022
Former Washington standout Mila Reynolds talks about transition from high school to college. After the game, Mila talked about the difference between playing high school ball in South Bend and college ball in College Park. Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots. Updated: 6 hours ago. Michiana Corvette Club...
WNDU
Indiana’s tallest decorated Christmas tree lit up for the holidays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s tallest outdoor decorated Christmas tree will light up for the holiday season. The ceremony took place on Thursday at 6 p.m. behind the Inn at Saint Mary’s. The free event featured hot cocoa, cookie decorating, and letters to Santa. Visitors got to...
WNDU
Election integrity concerns continue in St. Joseph County
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The election is over but concerns over election integrity in St. Joseph County continue. The election board on Friday scheduled a full-blown hearing on the latest allegations for Dec. 22 and agreed to subpoena at least five witnesses. Some called it a witch hunt, others...
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb’s fellowship program now accepting applications
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is now accepting applications for his “Governor’s Fellows” program. The highly-selective program gives applicants a unique experience by placing fellows in numerous state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. Those eligible include college grads who receive a...
WNDU
Hoosier Lottery rolls out 4 new holiday-themed scratch-offs
(WNDU) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. “Four new holiday-themed scratch-offs, ranging from $1 to $5 with chances to win instant prizes, are now available at retailers statewide to individuals 18 and older,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director of the HoosierLottery. “And we are excited to offer holiday Fast Play games this year as well, with chances to win prizes up to $5,000 instantly.”
Comments / 0