wtvy.com
Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals trying to elude law enforcement happen weekly in Alabama, and that poses a danger to the public, which is why some lawmakers say it should come with harsher penalties. It’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. A proposed bill would change...
wtvy.com
Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across the state early Wednesday morning. While some counties were impacted more than others, rural counties continue to figure out the best way to provide safe shelter for residents. Alabama’s latest...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
wtvy.com
Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s next U.S. senator. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the votes on . Britt will replace the state’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, who’s leaving big shoes for her to fill.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Meet the 22 Alabamians who made a difference this year
Since December 2020, we have used the last month of the year to honor our fellow Alabamians who made our state a better place during the past year. It was necessary to do in 2020 after the pandemic turned our lives upside down, and in 2021 we weren’t quite back to the “new normal” we thought we would be.
WSFA
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
fox5ny.com
Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind'
A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer. Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, a north central city in Alabama that’s roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham, shared a Facebook post revealing the "Friendsgiving" occasion that she and her friend group celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
wtvy.com
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
wtvy.com
Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
An Alabama community seems to have been 'wiped off the map' by extreme storms and tornadoes, a local emergency official said
Severe weather ripped through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
WAAY-TV
More North Alabama cities approve medical marijuana ordinances; most citizens are in favor
The list of places where medical marijuana dispensaries could operate continues to grow. Athens is the newest city, after its city council approved a medical cannabis ordinance Monday night. As long as dispensaries are heavily regulated, citizens in Athens said medical marijuana could help many people in the community. "If...
Mobile official raises concerns over Alabama law allowing medical marijuana dispensaries
Mobile city officials are poised to support an ordinance next month that would allow for a medical marijuana dispensary. But one council member is sounding the alarms over what he believes is a program, backed by Alabama state lawmakers in 2021, that will increase crime and usher in the beginning of legalized recreational marijuana.
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
wtvy.com
More than 1M early votes have been cast in Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than one million early votes have been cast in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the pace far exceeds the number of voters who cast ballots in...
wtvy.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
