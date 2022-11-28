ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wtvy.com

Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals trying to elude law enforcement happen weekly in Alabama, and that poses a danger to the public, which is why some lawmakers say it should come with harsher penalties. It’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. A proposed bill would change...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across the state early Wednesday morning. While some counties were impacted more than others, rural counties continue to figure out the best way to provide safe shelter for residents. Alabama’s latest...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Leaders share hopes for Alabama senator-elect Katie Britt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results of the midterm election are now final, making Kattie Britt officially Alabama’s next U.S. senator. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the votes on . Britt will replace the state’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, who’s leaving big shoes for her to fill.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Meet the 22 Alabamians who made a difference this year

Since December 2020, we have used the last month of the year to honor our fellow Alabamians who made our state a better place during the past year. It was necessary to do in 2020 after the pandemic turned our lives upside down, and in 2021 we weren’t quite back to the “new normal” we thought we would be.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
ALABAMA STATE
fox5ny.com

Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind'

A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer. Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, a north central city in Alabama that’s roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham, shared a Facebook post revealing the "Friendsgiving" occasion that she and her friend group celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Morning storm system causes damage across southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning line of severe weather has caused damage across southwest Alabama. Reports coming into FOX10 News indicates extensive damage in Washington County. Among the damage reports there:. Damage to Fruitdale High School. Damage to home along Sawmill Road northwest of Tibbie. Trees down along...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands

A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

More than 1M early votes have been cast in Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than one million early votes have been cast in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the pace far exceeds the number of voters who cast ballots in...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE

