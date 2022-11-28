ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MyStateline.com

Shopping local with Velvet and Tulle Boutique

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is Velvet and Tulle Boutique. Kari Reents and Elin Deremer are talking to us about the importance of shopping local, holiday gift giving, and their upcoming specials. Velvet and Tulle is a great place to grab women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and gifts. They’re even offering 15% off for anyone who mentions Good Day Stateline at checkout. They’re located at 217 W Milwaukee St in Janesville Wisconsin.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here and, in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores

MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’

MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on State Street,” said Anthony Moors. He’s the manager at Michelangelo’s Coffee House on...
MADISON, WI
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
DARLINGTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Get ready for a big temperature change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula

The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC’s Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002. Work or the content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com cannot be downloaded, printed, or copied. The work or content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com prohibits the end user to download, print, or otherwise distribute copies.
ALLENTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison’s try for an Amtrak stop picking up steam

MADISON, Wis. — Last year’s federal infrastructure bill provides billions in funding for a nationwide railway system, and Amtrak says Madison is among the most important locations in the Midwest.  The city of Madison unveiled its Passenger Rail Station Study Wednesday morning, identifying six potential Amtrak station locations. The city will hold public meetings next week to select from the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week

MADISON, Wis. — Some lanes of Madison’s hairball intersection east of Monona Terrace will once again be shut down this week as crews work to wrap up construction work for the year. Officials said the outside lanes for both northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound Blair Street will be closed starting Thursday morning and through Friday afternoon. Only one lane...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
PEWAUKEE, WI

