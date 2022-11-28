Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Shopping local with Velvet and Tulle Boutique
Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is Velvet and Tulle Boutique. Kari Reents and Elin Deremer are talking to us about the importance of shopping local, holiday gift giving, and their upcoming specials. Velvet and Tulle is a great place to grab women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes, and gifts. They’re even offering 15% off for anyone who mentions Good Day Stateline at checkout. They’re located at 217 W Milwaukee St in Janesville Wisconsin.
discoverhometown.com
Nino’s Italian Bakery family to return as vendor at Falls Christkindl Market
The Nino’s Italian Bakery Family will be a featured vendor at the upcoming Christkindl Market on Dec. 10th in Menomonee Falls Downtown. Their booth will be located at Centennial Plaza (the corner of Main and Appleton). While Nino’s bakery closed in January 2022 after over 50 years in business,...
nbc15.com
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here and, in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
City Spirits liquor store opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC – Longtime friends Scott Paar, Mike Ramstack and Henrik Winter of Oconomowoc admit they appreciate sampling the finer things in life, especially gathering to share in the art of imbibing. After years of tasting and sampling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Napa Valley wine tours, the men...
Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores
MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greywolf Brokers $4M Sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has brokered the $4 million sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, a suburb of Madison. The 45,166-square-foot building contains 47 units. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale and sold slightly above the...
Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’
MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on State Street,” said Anthony Moors. He’s the manager at Michelangelo’s Coffee House on...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
nbc15.com
Get ready for a big temperature change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula
The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC’s Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002. Work or the content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com cannot be downloaded, printed, or copied. The work or content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com prohibits the end user to download, print, or otherwise distribute copies.
Madison’s try for an Amtrak stop picking up steam
MADISON, Wis. — Last year’s federal infrastructure bill provides billions in funding for a nationwide railway system, and Amtrak says Madison is among the most important locations in the Midwest. The city of Madison unveiled its Passenger Rail Station Study Wednesday morning, identifying six potential Amtrak station locations. The city will hold public meetings next week to select from the...
Fire on EB Beltline near Monona Dr. slows traffic during morning commute
A vehicle fire shut down multiple lanes of traffic on the eastbound Beltline near the Monona Drive exit, creating a significant traffic backup during the morning commute.
More lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Some lanes of Madison’s hairball intersection east of Monona Terrace will once again be shut down this week as crews work to wrap up construction work for the year. Officials said the outside lanes for both northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound Blair Street will be closed starting Thursday morning and through Friday afternoon. Only one lane...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
