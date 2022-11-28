CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
Daily 3 Midday
9-0-5
(nine, zero, five)
Daily 4
2-5-8-5
(two, five, eight, five)
Daily Derby
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.45
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.45)
Estimated jackpot: $219,000
Fantasy 5
12-25-27-35-38
(twelve, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
