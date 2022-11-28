Read full article on original website
FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body
The disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand prompted a 200-person, multi-agency effort search, ending with the discovery of her body several miles from her home. Police say that a FedEx driver who had dropped a package off at Strand's house around the time of her disappearance confessed to abducting and murdering her.Dec. 3, 2022.
WNDU
Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially fully reopened
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After months of closures and restrictions, Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County is officially fully reopened!. You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions. Crews had been working to improve the bridge so that it’s safe for...
