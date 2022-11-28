ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators earn an On3 commitment prediction for this 4-star RB

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jH5Q_0jQGkt3v00

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher, who plays prep ball at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, could be the next recruit in the class of 2023 to commit to the Florida Gators.

Corey Bender of On3’s Gators Online submitted a recruiting prediction for Fletcher in favor of Florida Monday morning. Bender is only at a confidence level of 65%, but he remains confident that Florida is the best-positioned team to land the recent Ohio State decommit.

The other major player in this race is Miami. The Hurricanes hold a hometown advantage of sorts with UM being just an hour away from Heritage, but Florida seems to be the hotter team right now in this recruitment.

Fletcher is supposed to be on campus Dec. 9 for an official visit with the Gators, but most are expecting him to return to Miami as well for another visit. His last trip to the Swamp was when Florida took down South Carolina, and that’s the visit that turned UF into a legitimate contender for his services. A blow away official visit could see the deal with the early signing period quickly approaching.

Florida already has one four-star running back under commitment in the class of 2023, Treyaun Webb. He has been vocal about bringing Fletcher as a second back, and Billy Napier’s offense seems to thrive with more than one rusher.

Fletcher is ranked No. 263 overall on the On3 consensus and No. 16 among running backs in the class of 2023. The On3 recruiting prediction machine now favors Florida over Miami to land Fletcher, giving the Gators a 32.4% shot (Ohio State leads with 59.8% of the predictions based on his previous commitment).

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: December 1st edition

3) Ricks – in or out?. AS: Both linebacker and defensive tackle will be addressed in the transfer portal for sure and the staff would like to add one high school linebacker to the class and at least one defensive tackle to the class outside of the portal. Official...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Tom Herman's New Job

Tom Herman will be back on the sidelines next season coaching college football.  The former Houston and University of Texas head coach was hired by Florida Atlantic this Thursday according to multiple reports and will look to undo some of the damage done to the program by former skipper Willie ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Young starts foundation, tournament after accident

Former Florida Gators basketball player and Jacksonville native Patric Young always knew that he wanted to use his platform as an athlete to make an impact on people’s lives. “I did a lot of things back at UF while I was a student-athlete with hospital visits or mentoring, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The seasons of Coach Green’s Life

“What manner of man is this?” The question is asked to suggest that the man steps out beyond the bounds of the ordinary. What manner of man is so committed to the youth of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County that he gave over half a century, in fact, sixty-five years of his time, talent, love, and expertise to a school and its community? Coach Robert “Bob” Green was such a man. He is a “Man for All Seasons.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games

(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Stereogum

Trapland Pat – “Road 2 Riches”

Rising South Florida rapper (and 2022 Best New Bands contender) Trapland Pat has been keeping pretty busy as of late. Back in June, he released his major-label debut, Trapnificent. Last month, he followed up with the horn-blasting “Vibes,” and in August he teamed with Rick Ross on “Big Business.” Even just last week, Trapland hopped on “Plug Walk” with Broward County’s Top. Today, Trapland is back with another new one called “Road 2 Riches,” which is produced by PepperJackZoe and comes with a music video directed by fellow Broward County resident Killer Jack.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalen Kitna arrest: Gainesville Police Department issues release regarding Florida QB

Jalen Kitna arrest details are beginning to emerge, and that includes a news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the details include that police have said the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform. Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy