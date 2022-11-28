Johnson Creek – Philip A. Greene, age 58, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home in Johnson Creek. He was born in Boscobel, WI, on March 9, 1964, the son of Arnold and Joan Greene. Philip loved to spend time on the family farm in Boscobel, where he would help with the animals. He was an animal lover his entire life and he was known to always have an orange tabby cat. Philip was also an avid outdoorsman. He liked to fish and hunt for morel mushrooms which he would use while cooking. He loved to cook and to share his food with others. Philip would make his own recipes and he had the best chili which he entered into many competitions and often won. Philip was a very generous and charitable guy with both his time and money. He often gave to Toys for Tots or other local charities. He enjoyed gambling, especially playing the slots. He was a very lucky gambler and always came home a winner.

JOHNSON CREEK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO