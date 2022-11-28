Read full article on original website
Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts
MADISON/MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from high school.
Philip A. Greene
Johnson Creek – Philip A. Greene, age 58, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home in Johnson Creek. He was born in Boscobel, WI, on March 9, 1964, the son of Arnold and Joan Greene. Philip loved to spend time on the family farm in Boscobel, where he would help with the animals. He was an animal lover his entire life and he was known to always have an orange tabby cat. Philip was also an avid outdoorsman. He liked to fish and hunt for morel mushrooms which he would use while cooking. He loved to cook and to share his food with others. Philip would make his own recipes and he had the best chili which he entered into many competitions and often won. Philip was a very generous and charitable guy with both his time and money. He often gave to Toys for Tots or other local charities. He enjoyed gambling, especially playing the slots. He was a very lucky gambler and always came home a winner.
Charlotte Gloria Kalish
Charlotte Gloria Kalish, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 8, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Clarence and Rose (Boehm) Legrey. Charlotte graduated from Madison East High School in 1949. She met Merle Kalish while...
WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?
MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Steve K. Marcov
Steve K. Marcov, 69 of Platteville, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no services. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family. Steve was born on July 17, 1953, to...
Phyllis Ann (Johnston) Peterson
Phyllis Ann (Johnston) Peterson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. She was born on Nov. 21, 1943, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of Leonard and Marie (Brey) Johnston. Phyllis graduated from Madison East High School in 1962. She worked as an administrative assistant for...
Wisconsin volleyball to play Marquette at Fiserv Forum next season
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Badgers are used to playing in front of a packed crowed at the UW Field House, but how about at Fiserv Forum?. That’s what’s on the table for Wisconsin volleyball next season when they travel to Milwaukee to take on Marquette on Sept. 13.
Badgers let lead slip but hold on to beat Marquette in overtime
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin led by 16 points in the second half, but let the game slip away. However, they did just enough to beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime in the I-94 Rivalry. Chucky Hepburn posted 19 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl added 15 as the Badgers...
Erin Howard returns home to face Wisconsin in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
MADISON, Wis. — There was a familiar face at the Kohl Center Thursday night during Wisconsin’s game against Florida State. Erin Howard returned to her home state to play in Madison for the first time in her college career. The Seminole senior forward is a Madison East graduate.
Wisconsin before and after Roe v. Wade fell
Sarah, a practicing Catholic, registered nurse and mother of four, got pregnant during her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She made an appointment at Planned Parenthood for an abortion, then never showed up. “I chose to have the baby, who is my almost 16-year-old daughter,” says Sarah, who insisted on anonymity to protect her children’s privacy.
Madison Magazine December Hot List
Did you know Madison has a pinball club for women? We didn’t either until we saw this rad vintage-style poster on Instagram promoting Belles & Chimes. The club, which is the Madison chapter of an international network of women’s pinball leagues started in California, meets the second Wednesday of every month and offers prizes for the top winners. The group, open to female-identifying and nonbinary people, frequents places including I/O Arcade Bar, NerdHaven Arcade and Blue Moon Bar & Grill.
Middleton beats Madison Memorial, starts season 1-0
Middleton beats Madison Memorial, starts season 1-0
Badgers punch ticket to Sweet 16 after sweeping TCU
MADISON, Wis. — The second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is Sweet 16 bound for the 10th straight season after sweeping TCU Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Franklin led the team with 13 kills, as Anna Smrek and Devyn Robinson each added six. The Badgers...
WATCH: Verona tree lighting ceremony
VERONA, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte and Santa Claus help ring in the holiday season in Verona at the community’s annual tree lighting ceremony. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
Find unique, artistic gifts for everyone on your list at 17 local holiday markets
“Support local” is probably a phrase you hear a lot this time of year. Purchasing holiday gifts from local artisans and makers is a great way to give back to the community. It keeps money circulating locally (which will inevitably benefit you!) and maintains the vibrancy of the local arts scene. Plus, what’s more festive than feeling like you’re shopping directly from Santa’s North Pole workshop? Mark your calendar for these opportunities to support local artists, community causes and craftspeople at holiday markets popping up around town.
Wisconsin sweeps Quinnipiac, advances to second round
MADISON, Wis. — The match didn’t even take 75 minutes and Wisconsin dominated Quinnipiac from start to finish. The Badgers swept the Bobcats in straight sets (25-15, 25-9, 25-4) to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Devyn Robinson led the way with 11 kills, while...
5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
After acing first round, Badgers set for rematch with TCU
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers passed their first test of the NCAA Tournament with flying colors on Friday, setting up a second round match with a familiar foe. Wisconsin will take on TCU on Saturday at the UW Field House, their second time facing the Horned Frogs this year.
Meet our Pet of the Week: Peppa!
You can learn more about Peppa and all of the other furry friends up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org.
