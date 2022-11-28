Florida drops in The Athletic's FBS team rankings after regular season

After Friday’s 45-38 loss to in-state rival Florida State, the Florida Gators dropped six spots to No. 48 in The Athletic’s latest ranking of all 131 FBS college football teams. They are 32 spots behind the Seminoles.

The ranking makes sense. Coming into the game ranked No. 42, the Gators’ loss to Florida State was a microcosm of their 2022 season. They started off hot and took a 24-21 lead into halftime. The third quarter saw the Orange and Blue allow the Seminoles to dominate, recording multiple three-and-outs and allowing Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis to have multiple highlight reel plays. A fourth-quarter comeback wasn’t enough, and the Gators lost to their in-state rivals for the first time since 2017.

Florida finished 6-6 in Billy Napier’s first season in charge of the football program. They now await their bowl assignment during conference championship week. Sunday, the College Football Playoff Selection Show will announce the four teams that will participate in the playoff. Afterward, they will announce the teams selected for the New Year’s Six bowl games. Once all of that is squared away, the individual bowl games will announce their participants.

