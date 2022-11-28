MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
0-5-2, FB: 6
(zero, five, two; FB: six)
Cash 3 Midday
4-4-1, FB: 8
(four, four, one; FB: eight)
Cash 4 Evening
7-3-7-0, FB: 6
(seven, three, seven, zero; FB: six)
Cash 4 Midday
9-8-5-4, FB: 8
(nine, eight, five, four; FB: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
