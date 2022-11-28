ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Man charged in revenge shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago. Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies. Police […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Gunman wanted after shots fired in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they said he fired shots at people while inside a gas station, striking one person. Police responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Shelby Drive on December 1 and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in Olive Branch with assault

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted. OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

MPD searching for suspect in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him. Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale

UPDATE: Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in this homicide. Video surveillance showed a male occupying a red Range Rover flee from the scene before officers could arrive, MPD said. Investigators developed 24-year-old Tawon Bradford as the shooter and have issued a warrant for Second Degree Murder for his arrest. He and the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen expected to recover after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the 15-year-old shot in the Hickory Hill area pleads for change after her son’s near-death experience. “You just never wanna hear that your son has been shot,” said Asia Partee. Her son was standing outside Sonic, along Kirby Parkway, when a group of people drove by and shot at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal house fire reported in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS Walmart shooter found guilty of murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Martez Abram, the man accused of a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, were killed. A police officer also was shot, but […]
MEMPHIS, TN

