Man charged in revenge shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago. Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies. Police […]
Gunman wanted after shots fired in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after they said he fired shots at people while inside a gas station, striking one person. Police responded to a shooting call on the 600 block of Shelby Drive on December 1 and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
Woman points gun at person after being caught stealing at Family Dollar, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing from Family Dollar. MPD said it happened on November 28, around 9:23 a.m. at the store on 4330 Winchester Road. Police said they were told the woman was caught stealing while in Family Dollar...
3 teens charged in carjacking, police chase in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens have been arrested after a police chase involving a vehicle that was carjacked. The incident unfolded Dec. 1 near Hunter Avenue and Springdale Street, where Memphis police found the carjacked vehicle. Three teen boys - two aged 14 and one aged 16 - were...
One dead in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Frayser Saturday. MPD responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive in Frayser. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. MPD said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Man charged in Olive Branch with assault
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted. OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle […]
MPD searching for suspect in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned new details about a deadly shooting in South Memphis as MPD has identified the alleged gunman, and they need your help to find him. Bullet holes scar the door at Rosewood Market in South Memphis, reminders of the tragedy that unfolded. Just after 10:30 Thursday morning, Memphis Police responded […]
Warrant issued for alleged gunman’s arrest after fatal shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis. The shooting happened Thursday morning around 10:45 a.m. on S. Lauderdale Street. A caller said there was a disturbance and that someone had been shot...
One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale
UPDATE: Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in this homicide. Video surveillance showed a male occupying a red Range Rover flee from the scene before officers could arrive, MPD said. Investigators developed 24-year-old Tawon Bradford as the shooter and have issued a warrant for Second Degree Murder for his arrest. He and the […]
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Six cars broken into at Parkway Village school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School. Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged. The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer. The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome […]
Teen expected to recover after Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of the 15-year-old shot in the Hickory Hill area pleads for change after her son’s near-death experience. “You just never wanna hear that your son has been shot,” said Asia Partee. Her son was standing outside Sonic, along Kirby Parkway, when a group of people drove by and shot at […]
15-year-old boy shot at Memphis Sonic next to Kirby High School ‘targeted’, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen hit by gunfire at a popular Memphis fast-food restaurant just feet away from a high school was targeted, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. That Sonic is right...
“You’ll never get away with this:” Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in face
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend multiple times. Brandon Harth is charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Police say Harth was texting his ex-girlfriend threatening messages throughout the day. Some texts read “I’ll kill you” and “You’ll never get away with this”. Court […]
Man hit by truck left in critical condition, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after he was struck by a truck in Southwest Memphis on Friday afternoon, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive. The man...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
Father charged after 3-year-old son shot, taken to Memphis fire station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father was charged with leaving a gun unattended after his 3-year-old son was found shot Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. The child was rushed by family members to a Memphis fire station on East Shelby Drive around 2:30 p.m. after gunfire left him seriously injured, police said.
MS Walmart shooter found guilty of murders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Martez Abram, the man accused of a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, were killed. A police officer also was shot, but […]
