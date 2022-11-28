Read full article on original website
Kay Barbara (North) Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Caldwell County, Missouri. She was...
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of December 5th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork continues as weather permits. This includes pothole patching throughout Northwest Missouri. Scheduled work for the week of December 5th for the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk...
City Leases Airport Office To Ag Flight Company
A lease of office space at the Chillicothe Airport terminal building was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The office will be leased by Goad Flying. Justin Goad addressed the council prior to the vote on the ordinance. Goad will pay $200 a month for the office space.
Livingston County Commission Meetings
Attending meetings and bids for the elevator are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda for next week. Tuesday, the commissioner meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 10:00 is the meeting of the E911 Advisory Board at Chillicothe City Hall. Thursday, the commissioners meet...
Personal Property & Real Estate Taxes
Livingston County resident received their Personal Property and Real Estate Tax statement in early November and payments are due at the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the payment may be made anytime during the month of December and there are several ways to make the payments.
Route C Bridge Replacement Begins Monday
The Route C Bridge in Dawn will be replaced beginning Monday. Lehman Construction will be closing the Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Route F in Dawn. This project is part of the FARM Bridge program to replace deficient bridges to provide wider and safer bridges in rural areas.
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
Woman gives false identity, placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance
MONITEAU COUNTY — A Macon woman was placed on hold for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped by Moniteau County deputies November 30. According to a release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies made a vehicle stop on Highway 50 near California, MO for an equipment violation.
Filing For Municipal Elections Open Tuesday
Filing for the April Municipal Election opens December 6th. School Districts and Cities will file at their respective offices. Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks says filing for the Livingston County Health Center, the Fire Protection District 1, and the Ambulance District – 1st and 2nd ward will file at the Livingston County Clerk’s office.
Book Signing – Kirsten Mouton
A book signing for a local author will be held a Boji Stone on December 8th. Kirsten Mouton, author of Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles and Romance!, which covers the earliest known opera houses, nickelodeons, and moves into the era of big theatres like the Ritz and Ben Bolt.
Juvenile Injured In Crash
A 17-year-old Gallatin boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 8:45 am on Winchester Road, Southeast of Cameron in Caldwell County. According to the report, the boy was northbound and began to slide on the gravel road and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the top. The boy was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Chillicothe Police Officers responded to 111 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 2:45 PM, Officers received a call of a suspicious male claiming to be with ADT Security, but had a Brinks badge on. The man knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades. The resident denied entry to the man and he left. There was no marking on the car. Officers responded immediately, but were unsuccessful in finding the vehicle and male. Officers contacted Brinks Security and they do not sent out technicians without requested services. Chillicothe Police Department urge residents to be aware of this and contact the Chillicothe Police Department 660-646-2121 if you know this individual or their whereabouts.
Elevated Fire Weather Conditions
Dry grasses, windy and low relative humidity are combined today and Friday for an Elevated Fire Weather condition. While no burn advisories have been issued, the National Weather Service says “Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should be avoided.”
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
Iowa woman gets probation for attempting to smuggle drugs into Missouri prison
An Iowa woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Moberly Correctional Center is sentenced. Shala Brown, 34, of Centerville, Iowa, pleaded down last week to one count of drug possession. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. In exchange for her plea, a charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dropped.
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
CMS 7th Grade Girls BBall Falls To Carrollton 25-22
The Chillicothe 7th grade Lady Hornets were defeated by Carrollton 25-22 on Thursday night. Lexy Smith led all scorers with 13 points. Emmy Lent and Ashlynn Daugherty each added 4 points, and Brynley Beemer scored one. Ali Probasco and Kami Snyder had several rebounds. “The girls never backed down and...
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Loses In The Semifinals Of The Savannah Tournament
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Lady Hornets got knocked out in the semifinals of the Savannah tournament on Thursday night losing to Robideaux 44-14. The Lady Hornets struggled to score, but tenaciously competed to the last second, down a starter due to sickness. Hope Donoho paced the hornets with 8 points, while Landry Marsh added 5 and Bryleigh Gillespie hit a free throw.
