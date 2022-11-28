Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Warlock may raise more money than Walker but money cannot buy you charactEr. Ethics. Morals. Which watlock has none of
Reply
2
Related
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
In mid-terms, abortion was the big winner
A few days after the election, the results were still not certain. Some states seem to have difficulty counting votes. Others seem to be able to get the tallies on the night of the election. It would seem, therefore, getting votes promptly counted is not an insuperable challenge. One wonders why certain states don’t want to have...
Comments / 3