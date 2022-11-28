ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again

The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson

Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season

SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans. The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program. The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks claim former Raiders S Johnathan Abram off waivers

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have claimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. Abram (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. He came into the league with plenty of hype but only played one game as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He showed promise in his second year, posting two interceptions and six pass breakups. However, that appeared to be his peak. After 36 mostly-disappointing games, the Raiders released Abram three weeks ago and he was picked up by the Packers. He played two games in Green Bay before he was waived.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12

The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy