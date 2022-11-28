Read full article on original website
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again
The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
SB Nation
The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson
Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
Broncos’ Hackett Addresses Russell Wilson’s Job Security
The quarterback has started in 10 games this season, leading the team to a 3–7 record in that stretch.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
The Husky coach remains hopeful that he might get his quarterback back in 2023.
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season
SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans. The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program. The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field...
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
Seahawks claim former Raiders S Johnathan Abram off waivers
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have claimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers. Abram (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. He came into the league with plenty of hype but only played one game as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He showed promise in his second year, posting two interceptions and six pass breakups. However, that appeared to be his peak. After 36 mostly-disappointing games, the Raiders released Abram three weeks ago and he was picked up by the Packers. He played two games in Green Bay before he was waived.
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
Seahawks to face off against Rams LB Bobby Wagner for 1st time
The Seattle Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll will get to square off against former teammate, linebacker Bobby Wagner, for the first time this season when the squad takes on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday on the road. “He’s been so consistent for so long, he’s a terrific athlete at...
How long will Rams Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford be missing? They won't face Seattle
Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and will not play when the Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Matthew Stafford likely is out also.
