'The needs are tremendous:' Giving Tuesday to be held Nov. 29

Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) President Jennifer Miller gives kisses to Scout, a dog available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, on Thursday, Nov. 17. (Matthew Christian/Aiken Standard) Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

Aiken County residents can start their holiday seasons by giving back to their community.

The 10th annual Giving Tuesday is set for Nov. 29.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. According to the Giving Tuesday website, the idea has since become a "global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round."

Ellie Joos, secretary of the Friends of the Animal Shelter board and chair of the organization's Giving Tuesday campaign, said Giving Tuesday raises awareness about the needs of the animals in the shelter and the charity and encourages people to donate or volunteer with the organization.

Sharon Rodgers, president of United Way of Aiken County, said Giving Tuesday is a great annual event. She said it raises awareness for people fortunate enough to have enough to eat to people that aren't that fortunate.

Area Churches Together Serving Executive Director Suzanne Jackson said Giving Tuesday was a very symbolic giving day. She said the end of the year was a big donation time for non-profits because of higher needs in winter.

"The needs are tremendous," Jackson said. "And that is the reason Giving Tuesday — especially this year — is so significant because we're just seeing an increased client need. People are getting a little bit desperate. It's a difficult time for a lot of people."

Jennifer Miller, president of FOTAS, said the organization has saved over 1,200 heartworm positive dogs at the shelter. She said the organization has saved every adoptable animal to enter the shelter this year.

Miller added the organization also operates a trap, neuter and release program for stray cats, helps supplement medical treatment for dogs in the shelter, transports animals from the shelter to no kill shelters up north, provides food assistance for people struggling to feed their pets, operates a home to home adoption program and is constructing an adoption room at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Rodgers said United Way helps several other non-profit organizations to operate 45 critical need programs. A brochure provided by United Way divides these programs into three main areas: education, health and income.

Jackson said ACTS helps wherever the community's needs are greatest. She said the organization has several programs including utility assistance, rental assistance and eight monthly food distributions. It also operates a food pantry and provides space heaters to people in need, she said.

She said the number of people at the food distributions has increased by 40%.

To donate to FOTAS, visit fotasaiken.com/donate.

To donate to the United Way, visit the organization's website, uwaiken.org, and click the donate button. The organization will also post donation links on its social media channels. A person wishing to donate can also call 803-648-8331 or mail a check to the United Way at 235 Barnwell Ave. NW. in Aiken.

To donate to ACTS, visit actsofaiken.org and click donate. A check can be sent to 340 Park Ave. SE in Aiken.