impact601.com
Josephine Eaves Waites
On November 28, 2022, Josephine Eaves Waites graduated to heaven. She was born on December 24, 1933, to James Otis and Ava Lee Hardee Eaves. She lived in several south Mississippi communities as a child, graduating from high school in Waynesboro, MS. It was in Waynesboro that she met her future husband, James Chapman Waites. Jimmy and Jo continued their education at the University of Southern Mississippi and were married on December 28, 1954, as he began medical school at UMMC. In 1958 they moved to Laurel and made it their home. They were married for 52 years before he preceded her in death.
impact601.com
James Earl Morris
Mr. James Earl Morris, age 86, born July 25, 1936, of Ovett passed from this life on November 29, 2022 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Victory Heights Pentecostal Church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Victory Heights Pentecostal Church. Bro. Colon Rowell will officiate the service and burial will follow in Welcome Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Bolivar, Jay Bolivar, James Keith Morris, Norman Ray Williford, Dalton Shaw, and Joey McRee.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
WDAM-TV
Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday. The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown...
WDAM-TV
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
WDAM-TV
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
WDAM-TV
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Hattiesburg has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in Forrest County Circuit Court. According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Jkwon O. Page was convicted and sentenced for two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping, all occurring in the City of Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
Jasper County farm beaten up by Tuesday's storm
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
MHSAA 5A Football Championship - West Point vs. Picayune at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday. More: Check out the full 2022 MHSAA 5A Football Playoff Bracket here Picayune ...
WDAM-TV
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Simpson County man
UPDATE: SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Dennis M. Murray has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing […]
WDAM-TV
Suspect arrested in MBI murder investigation in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an October murder investigation in Covington County. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, 20-year-old Joseph Owens, of Mount Olive, has been arrested in the case. Owens was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday on...
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
WDAM-TV
$50K bond set for Petal man after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a man involved in an incident where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Forrest County Tuesday night. 59-year-old William Thurman, of Petal, had his initial appearance in Forrest County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, where his bond has been set at $50,000 for aggravated driving under the influence (DUI).
WDAM-TV
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads. As of...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The police also seized approximately $15,000 worth of marijuana, $850 worth of MDMA tablets and five firearms.
