Newton County, TX

Lake Charles American Press

12/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Ronald Wayne Vincent, 45, 2501 Roxanne St., Sulphur — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $37,700.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
VERNON PARISH, LA
scttx.com

FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash

December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
107 JAMZ

Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles

KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

One injured in fiery Sabine County crash

Daily News & More is reporting that at least one person was injured in a fiery late Wednesday afternoon crash in Sabine County. The report said it occurred on Highway 87 about one mile south of Farm to Market Road 3315, in the Fairmount Community. Both the Fairmount and Six...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
IVANHOE, TX
KPLC TV

2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
LEESVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Teenage girl missing in Orange County

The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Where is Joshua Larkin?

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

