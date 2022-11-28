Read full article on original website
Investigators not ruling out foul play in case of missing Newton County man
NEWTON, Texas — Newton County deputies are not ruling out a potential homicide investigation in the case of a missing Newton man. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen by his mom on November 17, 2022 at about 9 a.m. at her Kirbyville home, according to the sheriff's office.
Lake Charles American Press
12/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Ronald Wayne Vincent, 45, 2501 Roxanne St., Sulphur — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $37,700.
KPLC TV
Vernon Sheriff: Man found in house fire believed to have committed suicide
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a man set fire to a home in the area of O’Hara Road, then committed suicide. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
kjas.com
Man dead after standoff ended with a gunshot and house fire in Vernon Parish
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man is dead after a standoff ended with a gunshot and a house fire. Sheriff Sam Craft says the series of events began during the noon hour on Wednesday when the man and his wife were involved in a disturbance and he, armed with a gun, wouldn’t let her leave the house on O’Hara Road, about 5 miles south of Leesville.
scttx.com
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
Update On October 13 Homicide In Lake Charles
KPLC reports an update on a homicide that took place in October. Christopher Ardoin, a 31-year resident of Lake Charles was killed by Lake Charles Police Officer on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The incident took place in the morning hours near Ardoin's residence located on 7th Street after officers responded to a 911 call.
kjas.com
One injured in fiery Sabine County crash
Daily News & More is reporting that at least one person was injured in a fiery late Wednesday afternoon crash in Sabine County. The report said it occurred on Highway 87 about one mile south of Farm to Market Road 3315, in the Fairmount Community. Both the Fairmount and Six...
Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child. The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release. Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before...
kjas.com
New information learned about assault suspect captured with a drone
On Thursday KJAS News told you about Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens using a specialized drone with a thermal camera to capture a suspect in Sabine County. We’ve now learned more about the man and the criminal charges filed against him. He has been identified as 51-year-old Michael...
KPLC TV
2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
kjas.com
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News...
kjas.com
TP&W drone located shooting and assault suspect hiding in Sabine County woods
Texas Parks & Wildlife says that one of their highly specialized drones recently helped with the capture of a man in Sabine County. The state agency says that the man, who wasn’t identified, was accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two other people, and he then fled on foot into a wooded area.
KPLC TV
Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
kjas.com
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
KPLC TV
Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say. Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”. Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest...
Woman transported to hospital after accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon. Beaumont Police responded to the West End Lodge Apartments at 4215 North Major Drive in Beaumont around 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat tells 12News a woman was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Dec 1st, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 11/17/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Dec 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 0 on 11/17/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 2 on 11/17/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 0 on 11/17/22) Buna – 2 (Was 3 on 11/17/22)
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
kalb.com
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of using a deceased Natchitoches resident’s credit card. NPSO said two males used the card to make purchases in Alexandria back in September. Detectives believe both suspects have...
