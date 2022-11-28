Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny
LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault
A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
wwnytv.com
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police
LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gets body cameras
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a new tool to use when fighting crime. Officials unpacked new body cameras Wednesday and plan to use them to help build trust with the community. “It just gives an opportunity for the public to know that...
cbp.gov
False Name Turns into Counterfeit U.S. Currency Discovery by Wellesley Island Border Patrol Agents
HAMMOND, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents with the assistance of the New York State Police arrested a 24-year-old-male pursuant to possession of counterfeit U.S. currency and providing a fictitious name. Yesterday, agents observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting roving patrol near Wellesley Island and after investigative steps initiated...
informnny.com
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on Aging....
informnny.com
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
informnny.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued...
wwnytv.com
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
wwnytv.com
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
wwnytv.com
City of Watertown Fire Department is hurting for ladder trucks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We need ladder trucks right now to be able to do our jobs, and the two that we need to use are both out of service,” said Matt Timerman, Chief of the City of Watertown Fire Department. The City of Watertown Fire Department...
Man accused of illegally cutting down tree for Christmas
A 58-year-old unnamed man from Old Forge was ticketed in Webb on Saturday for allegedly cutting down a tree illegally he intended to use for holiday celebrations.
informnny.com
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
wwnytv.com
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing. Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign. People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back. The cards will then...
wwnytv.com
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Training at Fort Drum includes heavy bomb drops
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been hearing explosions and other loud noises coming from Fort Drum, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training includes heavy bomb drops. They say community members...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Route 12E bridge over Chaumont River
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - People using the State Route 12E bridge over the Chaumont River could encounter minor delays as construction begins Thursday morning. Traffic will be one-way. Traffic signals will control which direction goes when. There will be a sidewalk for pedestrians.
rochesterregional.org
GH Medical Team Cares for Greater Gouverneur Area
GOUVERNEUR, NY – The team of Primary Care providers offering healthcare services to Gouverneur and surrounding township residents have pointed out taking care of patients from these warm and friendly communities is an honor. This family medicine group is comprised of Gouverneur Hospital Primary Care physician Payam Hadian, MD;...
