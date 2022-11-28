ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The bus monitor caught on video apparently manhandling Indian River students on a school bus has been arrested. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 63-year-old Daniel Trahan of Watertown. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,...
State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny

LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
Oswego woman faces new charge: gang assault

A woman who has been arrested multiple times in recent months on drug charges now faces new charges as a result of an altercation involving juveniles. Tracy A. Roach, 43, of 36 W. Albany St., Lower Apartment, was charged Nov. 23 with first-degree gang assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree conspiracy by Oswego police.
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police

LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gets body cameras

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will have a new tool to use when fighting crime. Officials unpacked new body cameras Wednesday and plan to use them to help build trust with the community. “It just gives an opportunity for the public to know that...
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued...
George L. Delcastillo, 54, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for George L. Delcastillo will be 4:00pm – 6:00pm Friday, December 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. George passed away Monday, November 28th at Thompson...
Thelma E. Koelmel, 103, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma E. Koelmel, age 103 (nee Scarpell) born August 31, 1919. Daughter of Marguerite Gallagher and George Scarpell, and step-daughter of Richard Colesanti. Thelma died peacefully at her home on Friday December 2, 2022. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Heart Academy. She...
Indian River will soon have to change ‘Warrior’ mascot

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes may soon be coming to the Indian River Central School District. On November 17, the New York State Education Department released a memo informing school districts of recent legal action stating that “public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots.”. The memo...
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing. Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign. People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back. The cards will then...
Helen A. Johnson, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Helen A. Johnson, 91, passed away November 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on July 30, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Sophie Hladun and she graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She married Roderick Johnson on November 21, 1952, together the couple had three children before the marriage ended in divorce.
Training at Fort Drum includes heavy bomb drops

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been hearing explosions and other loud noises coming from Fort Drum, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training includes heavy bomb drops. They say community members...
Traffic advisory: Route 12E bridge over Chaumont River

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - People using the State Route 12E bridge over the Chaumont River could encounter minor delays as construction begins Thursday morning. Traffic will be one-way. Traffic signals will control which direction goes when. There will be a sidewalk for pedestrians.
GH Medical Team Cares for Greater Gouverneur Area

GOUVERNEUR, NY – The team of Primary Care providers offering healthcare services to Gouverneur and surrounding township residents have pointed out taking care of patients from these warm and friendly communities is an honor. This family medicine group is comprised of Gouverneur Hospital Primary Care physician Payam Hadian, MD;...
