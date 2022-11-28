ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Water Gap, PA

WVIA Radio to present rebroadcast of 2022 Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts

Times Leader
 3 days ago
WVIA Radio in conjunction with Chiaroscuro Records present its annual coverage of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA) over 10 nights during the station’s All That Jazz radio program, Monday through Friday December 5-9 and 12-16 at 7 p.m. Submitted image

WVIA Radio in conjunction with Chiaroscuro Records will be presenting its annual coverage of the Delaware Water Gap Celebration of the Arts (COTA) over 10 nights during the station’s All That Jazz radio program, Monday through Friday December 5-9 and 12-16 at 7 p.m.

Produced and hosted by George Graham, the series presents music from the 44th annual festival’s main stage and the nearby Deer Head Inn that took place on this past September.

The festival was founded in 1978 as a showcase for the wealth of world-class jazz artists who make their home in the Pocono Northeast. It featured two full days of music in downtown Delaware Water Gap. WVIA has been presenting annual coverage of COTA since 1997.

WVIA’s coverage includes both music and interviews with artists. Here is the schedule:

Monday Dec. 5: Adam Niewood’s Double Entendre from the main stage / Terry & Paul Kleinfelter from the Deer Head

Tuesday Dec. 6: Nancy & Spencer Reed from the main stage / Ron Thomas & Joe Michaels from the Deer Head

Wednesday Dec. 7: Carolyn Leonhart Quartet from the main stage

Thursday Dec. 8: Skip & Dan Wilkins Quartet from the main stage

Friday Dec. 9: Water Gap Orchestra from the main stage

Monday Dec. 12: Andy Bianco Quartet / Jay Rattman and Friends from the Deer Head

Tuesday Dec. 13: Ryan Devlin & Steve Kortyka Quintet from the main stage / Mode for Joe Duo [Bill Washer & Jon Ballantyne] from the Deer Head

Wednesday Dec. 14: Najwa Parkins & Resolute Sound from the main stage / Jim Ridl Trio from the Deer Head

Thursday Dec. 15: Organik Vibe Quartet from the main stage

Friday Dec. 16: Quartette Oblique featuring Dave Liebman & Michael Stephans from the Deer Head / Peter Fluck & the Foztones from the main stage.

