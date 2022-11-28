Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
wdbr.com
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. 33-year-old Levi Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer Morecraft were found dead just before noon Wednesday. People in the area want to know what happened, and family members want the rumors […]
Effingham Radio
William F. “Bill” Percival, 83
William F. “Bill” Percival, 83, of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation Health Care Center in Effingham, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 18 year old Damian A. Melecio of Chicago for possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a driver and possession of 30-100g of cannabis. Damian was given an NTA and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 3 year old Amber L....
Effingham Radio
Carl L. Gowler, 91
Carl L Gowler, 91, of Effingham, IL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Services with burial at Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens in Woodlawn, IL will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be determined. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. In lieu...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Releases Video in Officer Involved Shooting Investigation
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, 2022, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual...
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Man Charged With Two Counts In Fayette County Court
A Brownstown man is facing two charges in Fayette County Court. 29 year old Jacob E. Barnes has been charged with Aggravated Assault in Fayette County Court, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information on the charge states that Barnes is alleged to have operated a vehicle in a manner which placed another individual in danger of being struck by the vehicle. Barnes is also charged with Possession of Stolen Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information says that Barnes is alleged to have knowingly obtained control over keys to a tractor and truck, which had a total value of $500.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 29th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 38-year-old Erica Taylor of South Ruth in Irvington for obstructing ID, obstructing justice, and forgery. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 21-year-old Zaccheus Dabney of Centralia for aggravated DUI/no driver’s license, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two people hospitalized after Decatur car crash
DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) – Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Silas on Tuesday night. Police say a woman from Decatur was driving eastbound on Lake Shore when she noticed an SUV waiting to turn left onto Silas Street. In an attempt to avoid […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach Proclaims December 15th As Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter Of National Society, Daughters Of American Revolution, 120th Anniversary Day
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach proclaims December 15, 2022 as Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, 120th Anniversary Day. The Chapter membership provides meaningful community service in activities involving historic preservation, education, patriotism, and other volunteer opportunities and contributes to important service projects,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on drug charges
A 32-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in August to a three-count federal indictment. Jennifer Branson was sentenced to 60 months in prison for both possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin). The two terms will be served concurrently, while the third count of conspiracy to possess contraband in prison resulted in a 12-month term that will be served consecutively to the other two. While a fine was waived, Brannon was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment. She was ruled unable, due to her financial condition, to be able to pay the cost of her incarceration.
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Effingham Radio
Judy E. Young, 75
Judy E. Young, age 75, of Flora, Illinois, passed away Monday afternoon, November 28, 2022, at her home. She was born January 20, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of Merle Edwin and Cubalene (Hagen) Krutsinger. Judy attended Oskaloosa Grade School and Flora High School. She had worked at North American...
Effingham Radio
Leslie Robert “Bob” Kuehl, 86
Leslie Robert “Bob” Kuehl, 86, of Teutopolis, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL, with his loved ones by his side. Bob was born on February 25, 1936, in Aurora, the son of Emil and Edith (Carpenter) Kuehl....
Comments / 0