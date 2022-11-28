A 32-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in August to a three-count federal indictment. Jennifer Branson was sentenced to 60 months in prison for both possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin). The two terms will be served concurrently, while the third count of conspiracy to possess contraband in prison resulted in a 12-month term that will be served consecutively to the other two. While a fine was waived, Brannon was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment. She was ruled unable, due to her financial condition, to be able to pay the cost of her incarceration.

SALEM, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO