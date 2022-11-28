Read full article on original website
Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly run 'xrOS'
It was called 'realityOS,' according to previous reports. Apple has internally changed the name of its upcoming mixed reality headset's accompanying software from "realityOS" to "xrOS," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As the reporter notes, the new name better represents the software's capabilities: "XR," after all, stands for extended reality, and the headset is expected to have both augmented and virtual reality features.
Discord server owners in the US can now create their own subscriptions
Creators can now hide perks behind a chat paywall. After a year of testing, Discord is ready to let more creators offer subscriptions. The community platform has enabled Server Subscriptions for all eligible server owners in the US. Your favorite streamer or social media star can now offer exclusive content and features at multiple price tiers they set themselves. You might get bonus videos, early access to merch or voting rights for influential polls, for instance.
Engadget Podcast: Kindle Scribe review and the rise of Twitter clones
Finally, a Kindle you can write on! This week, we dive into Cherlynn’s review of the Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s first e-reader that can also capture handwritten notes. The hardware is great, but as usual, Amazon’s software feels half-baked. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss the rise of new Twitter alternatives like Hive Social and Post. It looks like many communities are already splintering off to these services, but unfortunately, they can’t yet replicate the magic of Twitter.
LinkedIn's Focused Inbox sifts through spammy DMs so you don't have to
The feature is starting to roll out today. Save on Samsung for the holidays. I don’t know about your LinkedIn experience, but each time I visit the website I find my inbox flooded with messages. Most aren’t even worth reading, but a few inevitably promise new career opportunities and the chance to work with interesting people.
Second group of Activision Blizzard testers wins union vote
More Activision Blizzard workers have voted to unionize. Quality assurance testers at Blizzard Albany have voted 14-0 in favor of unionization. The team at the Diablo-focused office will join the Communication Workers of America (CWA), the representative of the existing Raven Software union. The game publisher tried to prevent the...
Google Messages starts testing end-to-end encryption for RCS group texts
Is starting to test end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in Messages for RCS group chats on . Some users who are enrolled in the will gain access in the coming weeks ahead of a broader rollout. The company said that an E2EE beta for group chats would be available by the end of this year.
Judge dismisses indictment against Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou
Meng entered into an agreement with the Justice Department last year. More than four years after her arrest, the drawn-out legal saga of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou came to a formal end this week. On Friday, US District Judge Ann Donnelly dismissed an indictment against Meng, according to Reuters. On behalf of the US, Canadian authorities arrested Meng in 2018 for allegedly violating American sanctions against Iran. Meng, who is also the daughter of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, spent the next three years fighting attempts to extradite her to the US, where she faced up to 30 years in prison for bank and wire fraud charges. Donnelly dismissed the indictment “with prejudice,” meaning the Justice Department can’t bring the same charges against Meng again.
Apple's 2022 iPad is $30 off right now
At $419, the tablet is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.
Recommended Reading: The environmental cost of China's EV boom
The dirty road to clean energy: How China’s electric vehicle boom is ravaging the environment. The rise of electric vehicles in China is causing devastating environmental impacts in nearby Indonesia, including rising ocean temperatures as a byproduct of coal plants. Upper respiratory infections are also one of the main health issues for people who live near nickel-processing factories and the main water sources for some areas are increasingly polluted and prone to flooding.
LastPass reveals another security breach
The password manager was hacked in August this year. LastPass CEO Karim Toubba has revealed that the password manager has been breached again. Toubba said the company detected an unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service that it shares with its parent company GoTo, which was formerly known as LogMeIn. To investigate the incident, LastPass has teamed up with security firm Mandiant. Together, they've determined that the unauthorized party got into LastPass' cloud service by using information obtained from the security breach it suffered in August this year. Further, they've discovered that the bad actor was able to access "certain elements" of its customers' information.
