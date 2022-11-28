Stockton Choral Group brings Handel’s ‘The Messiah’ back to Borgata for the first time in three years

Read full article on original website
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Another Cinema With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
‘Winter Wonderland’ returns to Cape May, NJ this holiday season
CAPE MAY — The 12th Annual Winter Wonderland in Cape May returns this year to Congress Hall filled with beloved favorites that will be sure to delight everyone of all ages and put people in the true holiday spirit. From now until January 1, 2023, enjoy shopping, classic carousel...
ocnjdaily.com
Shore Medical Center Honors Ocean City Couple For Philanthropy
On Nov. 29, Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, according to a news release. In April 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monihans launched a lawn sign campaign to help raise funds for Shore Medical Center, showing support for healthcare workers at their nonprofit community hospital.
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ
More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
Holiday Fun The 2nd Annual Downtown Toms River Winter Wonderland Weekend
We are heading straight to Christmas now that Thanksgiving weekend is over and there are many fantastic holiday events to enjoy here at the Jersey Shore. This coming weekend area residents can enjoy a winter wonderland weekend of fun in Ocean County. It's a three-day holiday weekend in Downtown Toms...
shorelocalnews.com
South Jersey losing another pizzeriaas Linwood Exchange closes
South Jersey should be in mourning. Bakeria 1010, arguably the best pizzeria in South Jersey, will close its doors by the end of the year as its owner Mike Fitzick will take his mind-blowing pizza skills and head to Philadelphia, where he will take over – and rename – Spuntino, a highly regarded pizzeria in the Northern Liberties section of the city currently owned by fourth-generation pizzeria owner Salvatore Carollo.
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You
A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
Former Atlantic City Schools Superintendent Is Poised To Return
We broke the news back on May 19, 2020 that Barry Caldwell, then Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools would be retiring on July 1, 2021. Caldwell provided exeptional advanced notice, more than a year’s worth. He promised to do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition. At the...
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
acprimetime.com
Local Radio Host Coddles Corrupt Atlantic City Mayor
Another weak reporter steamrolled by Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small. Listen to audio from NOV 2022. No longer unbiased reporters of news and info within their community, newspaper & radio hosts are now just PR flacks for politicians and those who pay them well. Radio Host Gets Owned by Atlantic...
fsrmagazine.com
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey
The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
atlanticcityweekly.com
On a Roll … at McGettigan’s 19th Hole
If you have ever had the buffalo wings or tails at Costello’s Pizzeria & Wings in Smithville Village, you know they are something special. So when Costello’s owner Tim Cusumano purchased McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway a few years back, it was only natural that he include those famous wings and tails on the menu.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
PhillyBite
Best Places to Eat in Collingswood NJ
is located in Camden County and is approximately Five miles east of Center City Philadelphia. Its main thoroughfare, Haddon Avenue, is lined with local shops. Some of the shops here are Philadelphia extensions. Listed below are our "Top 10 Best of Collingswood, NJ" Best Restaurants in Collingswood. Eating in...
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
