kentuckytoday.com
Fayette County clerk to retire for 'personal' reasons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Citing personal reasons, long-time Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., who was re-elected to another four-year term in November, announced on Thursday that he will retire effective at the end of January 2023. He will remain in office until the end of next month in...
fox56news.com
Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
COLUMBIA, Ky. (December 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
fox56news.com
Former Lexington police officer’s lawsuit against city dismissed by federal judge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A federal judge is dismissing a former Lexington police officers lawsuit against the city. Jervis Middleton was fired from the Lexington Police Department in February 2021 after being accused of providing information to racial injustice protesters in Lexington in 2020. Middleton’s lawsuit alleged the...
WTVQ
Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot at an apartment complex off Nicholasville Road. According to Lexington police, around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of a man who was shot but when they got to the scene, they couldn’t find the man. An hour later, he showed up at a local hospital.
fox56news.com
2 Clark County women accused in drowning death child
Two Clark County women have been charged in the death of a 14-month-old child. Court documents accuse 41-year-old Monica Goodwin and 44-year-old Erica Goodwin of leaving a child alone while they used drugs. Both women admitted to regularly during meth during an interview with Social Services. 2 Clark County women...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
WKYT 27
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
‘Hatchet Granny’: Garrard County native was violent force of temperance movement
Carry Nation, aka "Hatchet Granny" acted on a "vision from God" to vandalize and destroy saloons and other drinking establishments in the U.S.
WLKY.com
Know the story of 'Cocaine Bear?' It all started with this Kentucky narcotics cop/drug smuggler
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the wild tale of the Cocaine Bear?. It's a story so bizarre, it will soon come to life on the big screen as a horror movie. Read more about that here. Essentially, a drug smuggler dropped a ton of cocaine from a plane,...
WKYT 27
Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is activating its emergency winter weather plan. The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says it goes into effect this evening. The plan increases capacity at shelters and extends hours. It will stay active through tomorrow morning. The Compassionate Caravan will also...
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
fox56news.com
Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
wymt.com
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
