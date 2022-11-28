ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Fayette County clerk to retire for 'personal' reasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Citing personal reasons, long-time Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., who was re-elected to another four-year term in November, announced on Thursday that he will retire effective at the end of January 2023. He will remain in office until the end of next month in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

COLUMBIA, Ky. (December 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after being shot at an apartment complex off Nicholasville Road. According to Lexington police, around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of a man who was shot but when they got to the scene, they couldn’t find the man. An hour later, he showed up at a local hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 Clark County women accused in drowning death child

Two Clark County women have been charged in the death of a 14-month-old child. Court documents accuse 41-year-old Monica Goodwin and 44-year-old Erica Goodwin of leaving a child alone while they used drugs. Both women admitted to regularly during meth during an interview with Social Services. 2 Clark County women...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
LEXINGTON, KY

